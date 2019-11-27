These Are the Products To Grab During OUAI’s Black Friday Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Whether it’s super dry shampoo or curl-enhancing jelly, OUAI really is a great brand to familiarize yourself with, as it offers fantastic essentials that work for all hair types. And now that the holiday shopping weekend is here, we’re on the lookout for about any OUAI Black Friday 2019 seals that come our way, especially since there are a handful of amazing beauty treats that we personally can’t wait to get our hands on.

But, just in case you haven’t heard of OUAI before, let us tell you that this celebrity hairstylist-founded brand (oh hey, Jen Atkin) isn’t just about Instagram-friendly packaging. Each sulfate-free conditioner and shampoo product inside the product line is formulated with keratin, which keeps your hair strong and protected from breakage. And that’s not all. OUAI also has body and fragrance stunners worth keeping tabs on, as not only will they perk up your #shelfies, but they also deliver a beautiful aroma right to your skin and hair.

Now that you what OUAI is all about, it’s time to talk about Black Friday. Back in 2018, OUAI treated customers to amazing deals, as shoppers were able to score a third product for half off when they purchased two-full sized products. This year, the sale is even better. If you spend $50, you can take 20 percent off with code OUAITHANKFUL.

And should you need some OUAI product reccos, we’re breaking down three must-have essentials we hope to nab this Black Friday weekend. From rose perfume to hair and body shine mist, it’s safe to say that any products listed below would make a make great stocking stuffer.

The OUAI Hair & Body Shine Mist is perfect for any coworkers or gym buddies on your list, as it uses diamond powder and amaranth oil to keep your hair looking fresh and ultra-shiny. Plus, it has a delicious rose and white musk scent, making it great for any gym, purse or backpack.

Then, there’s the OUAI Melrose Place Eau de Parfum which is the perfect treat for any fragrance fanatic on your list. And if you love floral scents, you’ll love to know that this perfume is filled with notes of champagne, pink peppercorn, and jasmine.

Should you want an easier gift that is a total people pleaser, you really can’t go wrong with the OUAI Body Cleanser. It can be used on all skin types for a gentle clean that’s also equally uplifting.

