& Other Stories Is Full of Surprising Under-$50 Finds

Scroll To See More Images

& Other Stories, known to many as H&M’s trendy, upscale sister, is a hub of fashion-forward clothing, chic Scandinavian silhouettes and out-of-the-box prints. Seated at the intersection of high quality and fast fashion, & Other Stories is the kind of place you go to shop investment pieces when you can’t shell out the cash for designer. It never seems like a shopping-spree destination, mostly because it’s hard to imagine scoring a bunch of & Other Stories clothes for under $50 (which, according to me, is the shopping spree price threshold). The thing is, if you know where to look, there actually are a bunch of & Other Stories pieces on offer for $50—or even less.

The obvious place to start is with the sale section: If you’re searching for & Other Stories’ finest, most high-quality pieces, you probably won’t find them at a Forever 21 price-point—unless they’ve been marked-down. Sales sections can get pretty picked-through, but I’ve shopped & Other Stories enough to be able to say, with confidence, that the store’s discount selection feels anything but. I’ve scored too many veritable steals to view the & Other Stories sale section as anything but a treasure trove of hidden gems. And since a lot of their pieces aren’t weather-restricted, you can shop in the off-season and still wear your pieces out of the store.

Other corners to peruse? Accessories, jewelry and tees. Accessories and jewelry often fall into the under-$50 threshold, making them great candidates for shopping sprees. And & Other Stories’ accessories are luxe enough that you won’t feel like you’re buying something just because it was cheap; the budget-friendly price-point is merely the cherry on top of a piece you were already eyeing. The tees offer the same high-quality, chic style you’d expect to find in any & Other Stories piece—but at a delightful $20-$30. Savvy shoppers will take full advantage of the opportunity to stock up on the store’s statement-making prints, vibrant colors and sleek silhouettes without breaking the bank.

Rather than force you to take all of these steps yourself, I’ve taken them for you—and rounded up 23 delightful & Other Stories pieces you can score for under $50 right now. Cheers.

Catch me wearing this retro long-sleeve tee for the rest of the cold-weather season—and then finding ways to style it for summer, too.

Pleated Metallic Pants, $35 at & Other Stories

The ultimate party pant.

Colorful Scarab iPhone Case, $12 at & Other Stories

Because & Other Stories wants to make your phone look cute, too.

Puka Shell Bracelet, $19 at & Other Stories

Shells are poised to be everywhere this spring—get in on the trend while it’s cheap.

Leopard Print Wool Scarf, $49 at & Other Stories

Lightweight scarves offer one of the lowest-key ways to transition from winter to spring.

Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $28 at & Other Stories

A dress you’ll be wearing everywhere once it’s warm out.

Floral Print Quilted Jacket, $44 at & Other Stories

Undoubtedly the most delightful structured jacket you’ve ever laid eyes on.

Starfish Sunglasses, $39 at & Other Stories

Sunglasses that’ll make you feel like you’re at the beach—even when you don’t have the vacation days for it.

Croc Embossed Belt, $30 at & Other Stories

Never underestimate the power of a good statement belt—especially one in such an on-trend print.

Contrast Neck Striped Tee, $29 at & Other Stories

Because striped tees are cuter when rendered in millennial pink—and with a yellow neckline.

Rhinestone Bee Brooch, $19 at & Other Stories

Brooches are a super underrated way to chic up an ensemble.

Striped Duffle Tote Bag, $39 at & Other Stories

A tote that’s both big enough to hold all your stuff and cute enough to justify carrying with you on vacation.

Sheer Mesh Plaid Turtleneck, $39 at & Other Stories

The best thing about mesh turtlenecks: They’re perfect for transitioning seasons.

Wide-Brim Straw Hat, $29 at & Other Stories

It’s officially straw hat season—or at least, straw hat shopping season.

Boxy Watercolor Organic Cotton Tee, $25 at & Other Stories

See? & Other Stories style at T-shirt prices. Life really is that good.

Leopard Print Scarf, $49 at & Other Stories

Silk scarves are equal parts chic and practical—what’s not to love?

Rounded Sunglasses, $19 at & Other Stories

If these vintage-y sunnies don’t get you in the mood for brighter days and warmer weather, I don’t know what will.

Abstract Floral Mesh Top, $29 at & Other Stories

This floral mesh top is bringing all kinds of understated sex appeal to the table.

Two-Set Jeweled Rings, $29 at & Other Stories

Mixed-and-matched rings are always a good idea.

Colorblock Bikini Top, $29 at & Other Stories

Spring’s fast approaching. Bikinis are totally on the sartorial menu again.

Multicolored Resin Hoops, $19 at & Other Stories

On-trend earrings at a totally approachable price-point—yes, please.

Leopard Print Ringer T-Shirt, $29 at & Other Stories

The more budget-friendly printed tees you can get your hands on, the better.

Velvet Wrap Dress, $44 at & Other Stories

Nothing makes me happier than millennial pink velvet dresses. Scratch that—nothing makes me happier than affordable millennial pink velvet dresses.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.