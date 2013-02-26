Get the Look: Oscars-Inspired Gowns for Way (Way!) Less

Now that the Oscars are over and we’ve all gotten the chance to ogle and analyze the beautiful couture showcased on some of Hollywood’s A-list stars, it’s time to start thinking about how we can replicate some of the chicest looks for our next black-tie occasion.

While we may not have the same access to sweeping Dior Haute Couture gowns or slinky Versace numbers as the stars, there are plenty of dresses out there that resemble some of our favorite fashion moments from the Academy Awards at price points that are feasible for folks like us (read: very non-famous.)

Keep in mind, the get-the-look dresses we highlight here are inspired by the creations worn on Sunday—not replicas. So while a dress might be the same silhouette as Jessica Chastain‘s Armani Privé, it could be in a slightly different shade of metallic. Same goes for Kerry Washington‘s glittering fuchsia Miu Miu gown and Charlize Theron‘s statuesque white Dior peplum dress—two looks we loved and made it our mission to find similar—but not exact—versions.

Besides, who wants to look like a copycat? Instead, we’d rather draw influences from the stars, as opposed to knocking them off stitch for stich.

Click through the gallery to shop gorgeous dresses inspired by the ones we saw parading down the red carpet at Sunday’s Academy Awards!

More: Winter Wedding Guide: Your Attire Questions Answered; 50 Dresses to Buy