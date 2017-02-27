The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Every Single 2017 Oscars Red Carpet Look

The Oscars red carpet is a who’s who of celebrity and designers—where people like Gwyneth Paltrow stun in Ralph Lauren, or Halle Berry make waves in Elie Saab. Indeed, we could wax poetic ad infinitum about the incredible dresses various celebs have worn over the years, showcasing classic designers and transforming up-and-comers into household names.

We won’t bore you with that, but instead, let us point out that the five women nominated for Best Actress awards tonight alone are all serious about style: Emma Stone (for La La Land), Ruth Negga (for Loving), Natalie Portman (for Jackie), Isabelle Huppert (for Elle), and Meryl Streep (for Florence Foster Jenkins). And those are just a few in the scores of actresses flocking to the red carpet tonight to give it their best shot. Ahead, enjoy every single red carpet look of the Academy Awards this year—the good, the bad, and the ugly—updated in real time.