Oscars Red Carpet 2015: See All the Dresses!

The 2015 Oscars—also known as the 87th Annual Academy Awards—is underway right now at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and the red carpet is offering up some seriously jaw-dropping fashion.
Hollywood’s hottest stars and rising talents are all stepping out for awards season’s biggest night, with all eyes on nominees: Marion Cotillard, Felicity Jones, Julianne Moore, Rosamund Pike, Reese Witherspoon, Keira Knightley, and Emma Stone.
As usual, the arrivals area of the Oscars has turned into a veritable runway, featuring designers like Chanel, J. Mendel, Versace, and more. (Lady Gaga is even wearing Azzedine Alaia—the designer’s first custom look for the Oscars!) Fashion highlights so far include Felicity Jones in eggshell grey Alexander McQueen, and Dakota Johnson in a sleek, red Saint Laurent dress.
Keira Knightley in Valentino.
Julianne Moore in custom Chanel.
Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein Collection.
Marion Cotillard in Dior.
Scarlett Johansson in Atelier Verace.
Rosamund Pike in Givenchy.
Felicity Jones in Alexander McQueen.
Dakota Johnson in Saint Laurent.
Anna Kendrick in Thakoon.
America Ferrera in Jenny Packham.
Patricia Arquette in Salvatore Ferragamo.
Giuliana Rancic in a Mireille Dagher dress, Saint Laurent shoes, and Forevermark jewels.
Kelly Osbourne in a Rita Vinieris dress and Sophia Webster shoes.
Gina Rodriguez in Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress.
Karolina Kurkova in Marchesa.
Laura Dern in Alberta Ferretti.
Kerry Washington in Miu Miu.
Sienna Miller in Oscar de la Renta, straight off the Fall 2015 runway.
Margot Robbie in Saint Laurent.
Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad and John Legend in Gucci.
Reese Witherspoon in Tom Ford.
Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela.
Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton.
Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab.
Jared Leto in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci.
Jennifer Aniston in Versace.
Lady Gaga in custom Alaia.
Jessica Chastain in Custom Givenchy.
Solange Knowles in Christian Siriano.
Carmen Ejogo in Houghton.
