Oscars Red Carpet 2015: See All the Dresses!

by
The 2015 Oscars—also known as the 87th Annual Academy Awardsis underway right now at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and the red carpet is offering up some seriously jaw-dropping fashion.

Hollywood’s hottest stars and rising talents are all stepping out for awards season’s biggest night, with all eyes on nominees: Marion Cotillard, Felicity Jones, Julianne Moore, Rosamund Pike, Reese Witherspoon, Keira Knightley, and Emma Stone.

MORE: See Every Best Actress Oscar Dress Ever!

As usual, the arrivals area of the Oscars has turned into a veritable runway, featuring designers like Chanel, J. Mendel, Versace, and more. (Lady Gaga is even wearing Azzedine Alaia—the designer’s first custom look for the Oscars!) Fashion highlights so far include Felicity Jones in eggshell grey Alexander McQueen, and Dakota Johnson in a sleek, red Saint Laurent dress.

MORE: The 25 Best Modern Oscars Dresses

Click through the gallery to see all the dresses from the Oscars 2015 red carpet!

Emma Stone in Elie Saab.

Photo: Getty Images

Keira Knightley in Valentino.

Photo: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow.

Photo: Getty Images

Julianne Moore in custom Chanel.

Photo: Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein Collection.

Photo: Getty Images

Marion Cotillard in Dior.

Photo: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson in Atelier Verace.

Photo: Getty Images

Rosamund Pike in Givenchy.

Photo: Getty Images

Felicity Jones in Alexander McQueen.

Photo: Getty Images

Dakota Johnson in Saint Laurent.

Photo: Getty Images

Anna Kendrick in Thakoon.

Photo: Getty Images

America Ferrera in Jenny Packham.

Photo: Getty Images

Patricia Arquette in Salvatore Ferragamo.

Photo: Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic in a Mireille Dagher dress, Saint Laurent shoes, and Forevermark jewels.

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne in a Rita Vinieris dress and Sophia Webster shoes.

Photo: Getty Images

Jaime Chung.

Photo: Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez in Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress.

Photo: Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova in Marchesa.

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Dern in Alberta Ferretti.

Photo: Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne.

Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Watts in Armani.

Photo: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana in Versace.

Photo: Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Miu Miu.

Photo: Getty Images

Sienna Miller in Oscar de la Renta, straight off the Fall 2015 runway.

Photo: Getty Images

Margot Robbie in Saint Laurent.

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad and John Legend in Gucci.

Photo: Getty Images

Viola Davis.

Photo: Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz.

Photo: Getty Images

Rita Ora in Marchesa.

Photo: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon in Tom Ford.

Photo: Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Maison Margiela.

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Louis Vuitton.

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab.

Photo: Getty Images

Jared Leto in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci.

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston in Versace.

Photo: Getty Images

Lady Gaga in custom Alaia.

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in Custom Givenchy.

Photo: Getty Images

Solange Knowles in Christian Siriano.

Photo: Getty Images

Carmen Ejogo in Houghton.

Photo: Getty Images

