Oscars Red Carpet 2015: See All the Dresses!

The 2015 Oscars—also known as the 87th Annual Academy Awards—is underway right now at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and the red carpet is offering up some seriously jaw-dropping fashion.

Hollywood’s hottest stars and rising talents are all stepping out for awards season’s biggest night, with all eyes on nominees: Marion Cotillard, Felicity Jones, Julianne Moore, Rosamund Pike, Reese Witherspoon, Keira Knightley, and Emma Stone.

As usual, the arrivals area of the Oscars has turned into a veritable runway, featuring designers like Chanel, J. Mendel, Versace, and more. (Lady Gaga is even wearing Azzedine Alaia—the designer’s first custom look for the Oscars!) Fashion highlights so far include Felicity Jones in eggshell grey Alexander McQueen, and Dakota Johnson in a sleek, red Saint Laurent dress.

