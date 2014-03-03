Oscars Red Carpet 2014: See All the Dresses!

The 86th Annual Academy Awards may not have been entirely sunny—there were a few showers around the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at various points—but the red carpet featured some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, both up-and-coming and established.

As usual, the arrivals area of the Oscars was transformed into a veritable runway with huge name designers being modeled on stunning actresses like Cate Blanchett (who wore Armani Privé and won for her role in “Blue Jasmine”) and nominee Jennifer Lawrence who, of course, donned French house Dior (and fell on the red carpet, natch.)

Hollywood’s latest It girl, Best Supporting Actress winner Lupita Nyong’o, stunned yet again in a pastel blue chiffon gown by Prada (which she co-designed!) that proved she can rock a Cinderella gown with the best of them. The look also featured a delicate headband, which we predict more than a few It-girls will copy over the coming months.

Another big winner: a pregnant Kerry Washington, who wore a Jason Wu dress that was actually the designer’s first-ever appearance on the Oscars red carpet. “It’s just been really fun because I’ve gotten to work with a number of designers doing custom stuff,” Washington said on the red carpet.

