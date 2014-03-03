StyleCaster
Oscars Red Carpet 2014: See All the Dresses!

Meghan Blalock
by
The 86th Annual Academy Awards may not have been entirely sunny—there were a few showers around the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at various points—but the red carpet featured some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, both up-and-coming and established.

MORE: See Every Best Actress Oscar Dress Ever!

As usual, the arrivals area of the Oscars was transformed into a veritable runway with huge name designers being modeled on stunning actresses like Cate Blanchett (who wore Armani Privé and won for her role in “Blue Jasmine”) and nominee Jennifer Lawrence who, of course, donned French house Dior (and fell on the red carpet, natch.)

Hollywood’s latest It girl, Best Supporting Actress winner Lupita Nyong’o, stunned yet again in a pastel blue chiffon gown by Prada (which she co-designed!) that proved she can rock a Cinderella gown with the best of them. The look also featured a delicate headband, which we predict more than a few It-girls will copy over the coming months.

Another big winner: a pregnant Kerry Washington, who wore a Jason Wu dress that was actually the designer’s first-ever appearance on the Oscars red carpet. “It’s just been really fun because I’ve gotten to work with a number of designers doing custom stuff,” Washington said on the red carpet.

MORE: The 25 Best Modern Oscars Dresses

Click through the gallery to see all the dresses from the Oscars 2014 red carpet!

1 of 40

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in Prada

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amy Adams in Gucci Première and jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie in Elie Saab

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kerry Washington in custom Jason Wu

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Meryl Streep in a classic black-and-white dress

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Best Actress nominee Sandra Bullock in Alexander McQueen.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Versace

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Naomi Watts in Calvin Klein Collection

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Roberts in Givenchy

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Gucci

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Charlize Theron in Dior Couture

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sally Hawkins in Valentino Haute Couture

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"12 Years a Slave" star Sarah Paulson in Elie Saab.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Biel in Chanel Couture and jewels by Tiffany & Co.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde in Valentino

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick in J. Mendel

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kristin Chenoweth in Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bette Midler in Reem Acra

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

"Frozen" star Kristin Bell in Roberto Cavalli.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emma Watson in Vera Wang

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen in Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Versace

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Margot Robbie in a chic black Saint Laurent gown and Forevermark Diamonds

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz in a dress by Giambattista Valli.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Viola Davis in Escada

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Idina Menzel wears a deep green gown by Vera Wang.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner in Oscar de la Renta and Forevermark Diamonds

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Liza Minnelli wears an eye-catching blue silk dress—with dyed hair to match!

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne in Badgley Mischka (and a very practical umbrella!)

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Louise Roe in Pronovias

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Maria Menounos in Johanna Johnson

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Giuliana Rancic in Paolo Sebastian and Forevermark Diamonds

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Portia de Rossi in Naeem Khan

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julie Delpy in Jenny Packham

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Laura Dern in Alberta Ferretti

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Olympic ice skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski have taken on the roles of fashion commentators this Oscars season.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ireland Baldwin in Burberry.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

