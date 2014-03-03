Oscars Red Carpet 2014: See All the Dresses!

The 86th Annual Academy Awards may not have been entirely sunny—there were a few showers around the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at various points—but the red carpet featured some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, both up-and-coming and established.
As usual, the arrivals area of the Oscars was transformed into a veritable runway with huge name designers being modeled on stunning actresses like Cate Blanchett (who wore Armani Privé and won for her role in “Blue Jasmine”) and nominee Jennifer Lawrence who, of course, donned French house Dior (and fell on the red carpet, natch.)
Hollywood’s latest It girl, Best Supporting Actress winner Lupita Nyong’o, stunned yet again in a pastel blue chiffon gown by Prada (which she co-designed!) that proved she can rock a Cinderella gown with the best of them. The look also featured a delicate headband, which we predict more than a few It-girls will copy over the coming months.
Another big winner: a pregnant Kerry Washington, who wore a Jason Wu dress that was actually the designer’s first-ever appearance on the Oscars red carpet. “It’s just been really fun because I’ve gotten to work with a number of designers doing custom stuff,” Washington said on the red carpet.
Click through the gallery to see all the dresses from the Oscars 2014 red carpet!
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior
Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé
Amy Adams in Gucci Première and jewels by Tiffany & Co.
Angelina Jolie in Elie Saab
Kerry Washington in custom Jason Wu
Meryl Streep in a classic black-and-white dress
Best Actress nominee Sandra Bullock in Alexander McQueen.
Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace
Naomi Watts in Calvin Klein Collection
Julia Roberts in Givenchy
Charlize Theron in Dior Couture
Sally Hawkins in Valentino Haute Couture
"12 Years a Slave" star Sarah Paulson in Elie Saab.
Jessica Biel in Chanel Couture and jewels by Tiffany & Co.
Olivia Wilde in Valentino
Anna Kendrick in J. Mendel
Kristin Chenoweth in Roberto Cavalli
Bette Midler in Reem Acra
"Frozen" star Kristin Bell in Roberto Cavalli.
Chrissy Teigen in Monique Lhuillier
Margot Robbie in a chic black Saint Laurent gown and Forevermark Diamonds
Penelope Cruz in a dress by Giambattista Valli.
Idina Menzel wears a deep green gown by Vera Wang.
Jennifer Garner in Oscar de la Renta and Forevermark Diamonds
Liza Minnelli wears an eye-catching blue silk dress—with dyed hair to match!
Kelly Osbourne in Badgley Mischka (and a very practical umbrella!)
Maria Menounos in Johanna Johnson
Giuliana Rancic in Paolo Sebastian and Forevermark Diamonds
Portia de Rossi in Naeem Khan
Julie Delpy in Jenny Packham
Laura Dern in Alberta Ferretti
Olympic ice skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski have taken on the roles of fashion commentators this Oscars season.
Ireland Baldwin in Burberry.
