12 Easy Oscars Party Ideas for the Procrastinating Hostess

The 87th annual Academy Awards air on Sunday, and—even you’re not planning to throw a huge to-do—it’s still fun to celebrate film’s biggest night with a little more than greasy takeout. That said, we’ve rounded up 12 Oscars party ideas that can be executed in one day or less—perfect for any procrastinating hostess.

Read on and let us know which party ideas are your favorite, and which ones you’re planning to use on Sunday night!

1. Add black bow-ties to Champagne flutes. So festive!

2. Garnish cocktail glasses with sliced star fruit (no peeling necessary!)

3. Bake a batch of golden Oscar-shaped sugar cookies, or cookies in the shape of “admit one” tickets. Yum!

4. Dress up hot dogs in tuxedoes (yes, really)

5. Set up a concession stand in your house filled with classic movie candy.

6. Having people over for dinner? Create napkins that look like Oscar envelopes.

7. Use classic popcorn containers as vases, and place red roses inside.

8. Create a “guess that Oscars dress” game on a wall in your house. Learn now here!

9. DIY these adorable Oscar party rosettes that featured photos of the nominees.

10. Make this very realistic looking movie clapboard out of bleu cheese and olives.

11. Shake edible gold leaf on anything from bowls of popcorn to bowls of M&Ms to really boost the festive factor.

12. Download free printable Oscar ballots and make every guest fill one out before showtime! Here’s our favorite, courtesy of Sugar and Charm.