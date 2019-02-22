15 Oscars Party Appetizers That Are Elegant—and More Importantly, Easy

Scroll To See More Images

Every year, hundreds of A-listers get decked out in formalwear to attend the Oscars. Aaand the rest of us throw Oscars viewing parties in our living rooms. While a viewing party might not be a red carpet affair, it’s pretty excellent in its own right. Basically, it’s the Super Bowl for people who love movies and don’t care about sports, with fancy, Oscars party appetizers instead of, you know, Buffalo-chicken everything.

If you’re hosting an Oscars viewing party this year, a great appetizer spread in nonnegotiable. Like the Oscars themselves, your Oscars party appetizers should be elegant and special. Unlike the Oscars, though, your appetizers don’t need to be a whole year in the making. In fact, there are dozens of fancy appetizers out there that take almost no time or cooking skill to throw together! Shortcuts like store-bought puff pastry dough mean you can make restaurant-quality apps with just a few ingredients. And when it comes to understated apps like crostini and mini-quiche, it’s actually best to keep things as simple as possible.

The following 15 easy, elegant Oscars party appetizer ideas range from room-temperature crostini to warm, melty cheese dips. Some require cooking, others don’t, but all are easy enough for beginner cooks. No matter who wins at this year’s Oscars, these apps are guaranteed to win your viewing party.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates with Goat Cheese

Bacon-wrapped dates are that elusive combination of super-fancy and super-easy.

Honey and Pistachio Goat Cheese Appetizer

Want something a little more involved than a cheese plate? Try this honey and pistachio goat cheese, which guests can spread on crackers, apple slices or whatever other vessels you serve.

Easy, Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy garlic bread may not be the most elevated appetizer, but its flavor definitely deserves an award.

Mini-Quiche

This recipe gives four suggestions for mini-quiche filling. Try all four or pick ~The Favourite~ and just make one.

Ahi Tuna Cucumber Bites

These next-level tuna cucumber bites call for high-quality fish but are really easy to throw together once you have the ingredients.

Asparagus-Pancetta Puff Pastry Bundles

Store-bought puff pastry is the ultimate secret weapon when it comes to simple, classy appetizers. Here, it gets some vegetable treatment with asparagus-pancetta puff pastry bundles.

Smoked Salmon Sandwiches

Serve smoked salmon sandwiches at you’re parties, and we’ll RSVP “yes” every time.

3-Ingredient Cranberry-Brie Bites

Another great way to put puff pastry to use? Three-ingredient cranberry-brie bites.

Crab-Stuffed Potatoes

The cool thing about these crab-stuffed potatoes is that you can use small potatoes for the appetizer version or make giant ones with baking potatoes.

Spinach Dip Bites

Love spinach dip, hate the mess? These spinach dip bites are perfect.

Cranberry-Prosciutto Crostini

Have a can of cranberry sauce leftover from Thanksgiving? Don’t let it sit in your pantry until next year—make cranberry-prosciutto crostini this weekend, instead.

Skillet Black Bean Queso Dip

This elegant skillet queso will be the star of your spread.

Pear, Walnut and Ricotta Crostini

This meatless ricotta crostini is packed with different flavors and textures.

Bacon and Spinach 4-Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

These bacon-spinach-cheese-stuffed mushrooms are even more stacked than this year’s best picture category.

White Pizza Dip

No matter what kind of party you’re throwing, white pizza dip deserves an invitation.

Originally posted on SheKnows.