Men’s Fashion Has Been the Unexpected Highlight of Awards Season So Far

Let’s hear it for the boys this year. While most of award show fashion highlights the ladies of the entertainment industry, let’s not forget some of the most iconic looks have come from the men. Leading up to—and including—the 2019 Oscars, men’s fashion has been one of the unexpected highlights of awards season thus far. We’re talking Timothee Chalamet, Michael B Jordan, John Legend, Darren Criss and countless others gracing us with some truly amazing red carpet looks. The most recent Academy Awards looks from Billy Porter, Stephen James, Adam Lambert and myriad others continue to remind us that the boys are here to slay.

Each of these celebs brought their unique style to the red carpet, and we can’t look away. We don’t know who allowed these gents to look so handsome, but we’re certainly not mad about it. We rounded up the hottest of this year’s Oscars men’s fashion, and we have to say, there is some serious eye candy.

Billy Porter stepped out on the red carpet wearing a tuxedo dress with ruffled sleeves, and it was instantly iconic.

Ryan Seacrest, who always looks super chic, stunned again in a red and black tuxedo.

Spike Lee in a purple suit with matching purple hat, gold sneakers and rings that say “HATE” and “LOVE” might be the new gold standard for men’s red carpet looks.

Stephen James wore a red velvet tuxedo—basically camouflage on the red carpet—to the 2019 Oscars, and we’re in love.

Of course, Adam Levine effortlessly rocked an Alexander McQueen suit and sparkly ear cuff on the red carpet.