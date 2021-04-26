The Biggest Oscars Fashion Trend Is Dressing Like An Actual Oscar

Scroll To See More Images

To be frank, wearing metallics on the red carpet can sometimes be a bit played out. Don’t hate me! I just feel like I’ve seen enough gold and silver dresses for a lifetime! That is, I felt that way—and then I saw that the hottest Oscars 2021 fashion trend of the night was glitzy gold and I immediately took it back. I can’t help but wonder if Harry Styles wrote his hit song “Golden” with some of these looks in mind, because damn, they are golden indeed!

Plenty of celebs showed up dressed to the nines for this year’s Oscars red carpet, which made sense given that award show fashion moments have been few and far between lately. While a handful of A-listers have walked super-small red carpets over the past few months, many have opted to Zoom in and collect their trophies virtually this season, but the producers of the Academy Awards required all nominees to attend IRL if they wanted to collect their wins. No Zooming allowed, folks!

With this in mind, a small, safe carpet was created for the evening, so stars made sure to dress to impress and make the most of it. Trending looks included fiery red gowns (as seen on Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett and others), bold midriff cut-outs (shout out Zendaya and Carey Mulligan) and my personal favorite trend, glitzy gold. I know I said earlier that it’s a bit overdone, but the looks below felt fresh and fierce, so I’m officially in favor of metallics making a comeback.

Read on for a look at the top gold looks of the night, all of which deserve a spot on any and every Best Dressed list.

Andra Day

Ladies and gentlemen, may I present to you this gift to the red carpet, A.K.A. Andra Day in custom Vera Wang. I can’t help but swoon! Her slinky look left little to the imagination thanks to an asymmetrical hem that put her gams on display, as well as a major midriff cutout.

Day’s gown is made completely of metal, and Wang had to work with a welder to get it just right. It figures that fire would be necessary to yield such a fire ‘fit!

Carey Mulligan

Another of my favorite looks from the red carpet was this set on Carey Mulligan, absolutely decked out in dazzling orangey-gold sequins. I’m a big fan of a small-top-big-skirt contrast, so this Valentino Couture bandeau paired with the matching voluminous skirt brought the perfect amount of drama.

When compared to Andra Day’s look, Mulligan’s is so different and yet equally chic—a reminder that gold can be reimagined a million different ways.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Nothing warms my fashion-loving little heart more than seeing men on the red carpet take some risks. Clap it up for Leslie Odom Jr., who absolutely stole hearts in this perfectly-tailored Brioni suit. The whole ‘fit was gold, including his shirt and tie, and some shiny black shoes served as just the right amount of contrast.

Maybe gold wasn’t the most-worn hue at the Oscars, but it was the one that made the biggest statement, am I right? The above looks are, well, good as gold, and they’re going on my mood board immediately.