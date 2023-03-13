Oscars Fashion 2023: Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal & More Star-Studded Looks

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s face it. The red carpet is the best part of the Oscars, and when it came to this year’s celebrity looks, the Oscars 2023 fashion did not disappoint.

The 95th annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 12, 2023. The awards show, which is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, includes guests and nominees like Cate Blanchett (who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Tar); Angela Bassett (who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); and Michelle Yeoh (who is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.)

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, started in 1929 as a dinner at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with around 270 guests, where 15 statuettes were awarded honoring actors, directors and other members of the movie industry. The Oscars statuette is a gold-plated bronze trophy on a black metal base that features an Art Deco-style knight holding a sword while standing on a film reel with five spokes. The five spokes represent the original branches of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who award the Oscars: actors, writers, directors, producers and technicians. The Oscars were first televised in 1953, which continued to broadcast the award show until 1960 when ABC took over. The highest-rated Oscars was the 70th Academy Awards in 1998 when Titanic, one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, won Best Picture. More than 57.25 million viewers tuned in that year. The lowest-rated Oscars came in 2021 when Nomadland took home the award for Best Picture. Around 10.4 million viewers tuned in.

But back to the red carpet. As we said, the Oscars 2023 fashion didn’t disappoint, and these looks prove why. Read on to see the best Oscars 2023 fashion looks from your favorite Hollywood stars.

Best Oscars 2023 Fashion Looks

Austin Butler

Austin Butler is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Elvis.

Rihanna

Rihanna is performing her song “Lift Me Up” which is nominated for Best Original Song.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lydia Tár in Tár.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman in The Fabelmans.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is performing her song “Hold My Hand” from the movie Top Gun: Maverick.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh is a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

Miles Teller

Miles Teller walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet. He starred in Best Picture nominated Top Gun: Maverick.

Cara Delevigne

Cara Delevigne is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz is performing the “In Memoriam” segment in the 2023 Oscars.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Calum Paterson in Aftersun.

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate is nominated for Best Animated Feature for her film Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Bryan Tyree Henry

Bryan Tyree Henry is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as James Aucoin in Causeway.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is presenting Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars.

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba walked the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is presenting at the 2023 Oscars.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson is a performing Best Original Song nominee “Applause” with Diane Warren from Tell It Like A Woman at the 2023 Oscars.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is presenting at the 2023 Oscars.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Ava Duvernay

Ava Duvernay was nominated for Best Documentary Feature for 13th in 2017.

Paul Dano

Paul Dano is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars and starred in The Fabelmans.

Hong Chau

Hong Chau is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Whale.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars 2022 for her role in West Side Story.

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria is a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

Tems

Tems is nominated for Best Original Song for her work in “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a presenter at the 2023 Oscars.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh stars in AMC’s Killing Eve.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana stars in Avatar: The Way of Water which is nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2023.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen is a presenter at the Oscars 2023.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is a red carpet host for the Oscars 2023.

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai walked the 2023 Oscars red carpet.

Allison Williams

Allison Williams announced the Oscars 2023 nominations in January 2023.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is a red carpet host for the Oscars 2023.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is a model and former contestant on America’s Next Top Model.

Who is the Oscars 2023 host?

The Oscars 2023 host is Jimmy Kimmel, who previously hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023, Kimmel explained why he wanted to host the Oscars for a third time. “I think it’s probably that I was surprised because I didn’t necessarily think I’d ever do it again or be asked to do it again,” he said. “And it wasn’t one of those situations where they couldn’t get anybody and they asked me at the last minute — I definitely would have said no if that was the case. So, I don’t know, it kind of came out of the blue and they clearly got me at the right moment. I did wait a week to tell my wife. I thought she might react negatively, but she was very positive, so I said, ‘OK, yeah, I’ll do it.'”

He also teased how his Oscars monologue will be “similar” to the opening monologues he performed at the 2017 and 2018 Oscars, as well as other award shows. “It’ll be similar to what I’ve done in the past,” he said. “I don’t have a lot of talents, so there’s not a huge number of areas for me to draw from outside of telling jokes. I mean, I am pretty good at drawing cartoons, so I guess I could sit down and do caricatures of the stars? But I particularly enjoy writing jokes for a specific audience, whether that be at the upfronts or a bunch of TV or movie stars. It enables you to be very specific.”

Kimmel also explained his thought process when writing jokes for award shows like the Oscars and how he’s always conscious of the audience watching at home and not just the celebrities in front of him. “The best advice I got about hosting the Oscars was from Billy Crystal, who told me, ‘Play to the room,'” he said. “You always have to be conscious of the audience at home and make sure they understand what’s going on, but you also want to get laughs in the room — and if you don’t get that, it’s not going to play well for people watching on TV. So that is my focus: not just the actors but all the various production people and show business luminaries who are sitting there listening to your jokes. And unlike most joke situations, they are on camera, so they’re very careful about how they react, and that makes it a harder bar to clear.”

He also discussed the balance of catering to the audience at home and in the theater in another part of his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m in a unique position in that my job is to make fun of people in Hollywood and then to have them sit next to me on the stage,” he said. “And I’ve had 20 years of practice as far as balancing that stuff out goes. When I first started doing [Jimmy Kimmel Live!], I had no practice and there was no balance. I would just mow through the guests and then we wouldn’t have another A-list guest for another eight months.”

He continued, “I’m also very conscious of what this is, that the Oscars is something that is very meaningful to people in the movie industry, and for many of them, this will be the biggest professional night of their lives. The last thing I want to do is ruin it for anyone.”

Who are the Oscars 2023 nominees?

The most-nominated movie at the Oscars 2023 was Everything Everywhere All at Once with 11 nominations, including Best Picture; Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert; Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh; Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan; and Best Supporting Actress for Stephanie Hsu. Yeoh is also the first-ever Asian woman nominated in the Best Actress category. “I think what it means to me is all those Asians out there go, ‘You see, it’s possible. If she can do it, I can freaking well do it as well.’ That is the most important thing. I’m very ordinary. I just work very hard. There are so many brilliant actresses, actors out there who know that they have a seat at the table. All they have to do is find an opportunity and get there,” Yeoh told Deadline in January 2023 after her Oscars nomination was announced.

She continued, “I was so terrified, sitting here thinking, what if I don’t get nominated? What about all those people who have such hopes and they’ve pinned their hopes and aspirations on you to tell us that we should be there? … Sometimes you don’t do things for yourself. You tell stories because it’s important for that story to be told. And you need need it to be out there. And I understand the need for our Asians to turn around and say, ‘We need this,’ because it just validates that we deserve to have a seat at the table, and we deserve to be part of all this.”

Hsu also reacted to Yeoh’s history-making Oscars nomination. Every card that’s ever been stacked against me has been stacked against her tenfold. And to be able to get to experience this together feels like some cycles are breaking, you know? Some patterns are breaking, and I feel really honored to be alongside her and alongside so all the principal cast in our movie and with so much of our crew. There should be different ways in which we measure success and art, but for people who’ve been unseen, it’s major that in 95 years, Michelle’s the first. That’s a big deal,” she said.

Yeoh, who has starred in movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians, also told The Hollywood Reporter at the time about her history-making nomination. “It’s taken a long time. But I think this is more than me,” she said. “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’ It’s like, ‘I understand. I totally understand.’ All this time, they’ve not been recognized, they’ve not been heard.”

She continued, “I’ve been in the movie business now for 40 years. When you have validation from your peers, all that is like the cherry on the cake. But the reason why you do films and you present your babies out to the world is because you want the story to be told, you want the people to understand, whether it’s your culture, whether it’s certain very poignant stories, or important tales, to be told. I think this is beyond just me. It represents so many who have hoped to be seen in this way, to have a seat at the table, to say, ‘I am of value too, I need to be seen too.’”

Yeoh shared her fear that she wouldn’t have been nominated. “I’m glad I got nominated. Otherwise hell, man, I wouldn’t know what to do. When they were calling out the names, I was like ‘If they don’t call my name, what am I gonna say to the people who have had so much belief in me?’” she said. “It’s been my nightmare for the last two days, because it could happen, right? How am I gonna walk out that door? And all these disappointed Asian faces looking: ‘Why did you not do it for us?’”

She also dedicated her nomination to other working Asian actors. “We know of so many more amazing actresses than myself. So, this is for them. I stand on their shoulders. And I thank them for paving the way and allowing me to get here,” she said. She continued, “My phone is going completely bananas from Hong Kong and Asia and China. They are all dialing in because they are just so ecstatic for me and for the fact that, you know, it’s the first Asian who’s getting this opportunity to be up there.”

See below for the Oscars 2023 nominees in the Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Oscars 2023 Best Picture nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Oscars 2023 Best Actor nominees

Austin Butler as Elvis in Elvis

Colin Farrell as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser as Charlie in The Whale

Paul Mescal as Calum Paterson in Aftersun

Bill Nighy as Mr. Rodney Williams in Living

Oscars 2023 Best Actress nominees

Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár in Tár

Ana de Armas as Norma Jeane Mortensen / Marilyn Monroe in Blonde

Andrea Risborough as Leslie Rowlands in To Leslie

Michelle Williams as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Oscars 2023 air on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Here’s how to watch them for free with Fubo’s free trial.

