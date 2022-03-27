Oscars Fashion 2022: Timothée Chalamet Shirtless, Zendaya’s Crop Top & More Must-See Red Carpet Looks

Scroll To See More Images

What would the Oscars be without the red carpet? With stars like Zendaya, Nicole Kidman and Lupita Nyong’o at the Academy Awards this year, the Oscars 2022 fashion did not disappoint.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. The awards show, which is the second Oscars since the current health crisis, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The event marks the first time three women have hosted the Oscars. “I don’t see how we can lose, honestly,” Schumer told USA Today in 2022. “We’ll know we left it all out on the Oscar stage and that we did it. We’re going to show what three women, and two women of color, can do.” Sykes added, “It was just instant chemistry, we all fit well together,” she said.

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, started in 1929 as a dinner at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel with around 270 guests, where 15 statuettes were awarded honoring actors, directors and other members of the movie industry. The Oscars statuette is a gold-plated bronze trophy on a black metal base that features an Art Deco-style knight holding a sword while standing on a film reel with five spokes. The five spokes represent the original branches of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who award the Oscars: actors, writers, directors, producers and technicians. The Oscars were first televised in 1953, which continued to broadcast the award show until 1960 when ABC took over. The highest-rated Oscars was the 70th Academy Awards in 1998 when Titanic, one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, won Best Picture. More than 57.25 million viewers tuned in that year. The lowest-rated Oscars came in 2021 when Nomadland took home the award for Best Picture. Around 10.4 million viewers tuned in.

But back to the red carpet. As we said, the Oscars 2022 fashion didn’t disappoint, and these outfits explain why. Read on to see looks from Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o and more stars.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman is nominated for Best Actress for Being the Ricardos.

Zendaya

Zendaya stars in Best Picture nominee Dune.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet stars in Best Picture nominee Dune.

Kristen Stewart

Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for Spencer.

Venus Williams

Williams is a producer on Best Picture nominee King Richard.

Serena Williams

Williams is a producer on Best Picture nominee King Richard.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Barker is a performer at the Oscars.

Billie Eilish

Eilish is nominated for Best Original Song for “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die.

Regina Hall

Hall is one of three Oscars hosts.

Rachel Zegler

Zegler stars in Best Picture nominee West Side Story.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. is a performer at the Oscars.

Caitriona Balfe

Balfe is nominated for Best Actress for Belfast.

Zoë Kravitz

Kravitz is a presenter at the Oscars.

Ariana DeBose

DeBose is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story.

HAIM

The HAIM sisters, Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim, star in the Best Picture nominee, Licorice Pizza.

Kirsten Dunst

Dunst is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Power of the Dog.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain is nominated for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong’o is a presenter at the Oscars.

Lily James

James is a presenter at the Oscars.

Laverne Cox

Cox is a red carpet correspondent for Live From E!.

Wanda Sykes

Sykes is one of three Oscars hosts.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens stars in Tick, Tick…Boom!, which is nominated for Best Actor among other awards.

Andrew Garfield

Garfield is nominated for Best Actor for Tick, Tick…Boom.

Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, are presenters at the Oscars.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ross is a presenter at the Oscars.

Amy Schumer

Schumer is one of three Oscars hosts.

Tati Gabrielle

Gabrielle stars in 2022’s Uncharted.

Stephanie Beatriz

Beatriz is a presenter at the Oscars and stars in Encanto, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film among other awards.

Saniyya Sidney

Sidney stars in the Best Picture nominee King Richard.

Demi Singleton

Singleton stars in the Best Picture nominee King Richard.

Jennifer Garner

Garner is a presenter at the Oscars.

Megan Thee Stallion

Mila Kunis

Kunis is a presenter at the Oscars.

Queen Latifah

Maddie Ziegler

Ziegler stars in Best Picture nominee West Side Story.

Becky G

Becky G is a singer and actress.

Rita Moreno

Moreno stars in the Best Picture nominee West Side Story.

Simu Liu

Liu is a presenter at the Oscars.

When are the Oscars 2022?

The Oscars 2022 air on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Who are the Oscars 2022 hosts?

The Oscars 2022 has three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The 94th Academy Awards is the first time since 2018 that there’s been an Oscars host. It’s also the first time the Oscars have had three women host the awards show.

In an interview with USA Today, Schumer, Hall and Sykes opened up about their plans to host the Oscars. “I don’t see how we can lose, honestly,” Schumer said. “We’ll know we left it all out on the Oscar stage and that we did it. We’re going to show what three women, and two women of color, can do.” Sykes added, “There will be different variations. Two of us or just one, even three. We’re going to switch it up.” Sykes also talked about how she, Hall and Schumer fit together as hosts. “It was just instant chemistry, we all fit well together,” she said. Hall also revealed the Oscars advice she received from past host Whoopi Goldberg. “Whoopi said just to have fun because if you’re having fun, then the audience is having fun,” she said.

Sykes and Hall also confirmed that they don’t plan to roast the celebrity guests like past Oscars hosts have. “I am leading with love. It’s going to be a fun night. I know these people, They showered, they got dressed up. They worked hard making these films. I’m not ruining anybody’s night,” Sykes said. Hall added, “Roast is too harsh, but we will have fun. They will be part of the joke, they are not the joke.” She continued, “You want the joke to be something that their best friend would say, but they can still laugh about it.”

Who are the Oscars 2022 nominees?

The Power of the Dog had the most nominations at the Oscars 2022 with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. The movie with the second most nominations was Dune with 10 nominations, followed by West Side Story and Belfast with seven nominations each, King Richard with six nominations, Don’t Look Up and Drive My Car with four nominations each, Nightmare Alley with four nominations, and Being the Ricardos and Encanto with three nominations each. See below for the full list of Oscars 2022 Best Picture nominees.

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Where are the Oscars 2022?

The Oscars 2022 will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The Dolby Theater is the Oscars’ usual venue except for in 2021, where the award show was hosted at Union Station in L.A.

The Oscars air on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. Here’s how to watch them for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.