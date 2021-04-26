Cut-Outs Are The Oscars Fashion Trend We Can All Lean Into For Summer

Scroll To See More Images

We already know that Hot Girl Summer is coming soon, but it looks like Hot Girl Red Carpet is already here, thanks to a plethora of cutout moments on the 2021 Oscars red carpet. Literally all of your favorite celebs showed off some skin in their looks, all of which were unique but equally stunning. I mean, the warm weather has already hit Los Angeles, so it makes sense these ladies are ready to show off!

When Carey Mulligan stepped foot onto the red carpet in her fully-sequined Valentino Couture look, I thought, Wow, that’s nice! I’m always down for a cutout moment, so I was glad to see a little midriff breaking up her voluminous look. Then, Vanessa Kirby showed up in a pale pink satin Gucci number and I thought Hey, they might be onto something! One cutout is good, but two in the same night? Amazing!

By the time Zendaya’s sunny yellow Valentino gown hit the carpet, the trend was solidified. Cutouts were the hottest look of the night! Andra Day joined in in her gold Vera Wang number and Viola Davis skipped the midriff moment altogether and instead went for an intricate array of cutouts all across the bodice of her Alexander McQueen dress.

After a year like 2020, during which most of us wore nothing but sweatpants and hoodies, it makes sense that the red carpet at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards would be chock-full of color and fashionable flair. And a few sexy cutouts, too! The look is definitely one to copy this summer, even if you don’t have a red carpet to walk. A cute cutout mini dress or crop top will do the trick for happy hour, ladies!

By the end of the night, I realized that almost all of the gowns on my personal best-dressed list had stars showing skin with a sexy little cutout at the front—or a few, in Davis’s case. Read on to see my top Oscars looks and don’t be afraid to go bold in their honor this summer. Viva la cutout!

Andra Day

This slinky gold dress by Vera Wang looks like the going-out gown of my dreams. It may look light as air on Andra Day, but it’s actually made from metal, so that asymmetrical cutout moment probably helps lighten up the load.

Zendaya

I mean….I am floored by Zendaya, as per usual. She never ceases to amaze me with what she chooses to wear on the red carpet and this year’s yellow Valentino gown with major midriff moment is total perfection.

Vanessa Kirby

This baby pink Gucci gown on Vanesa Kirby featured a slightly smaller midriff cutout than the rest of the gowns on this list, but I loved it nonetheless. Small cutouts need love too, and this dress definitely stood out in the crowd.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan earns a perfect 10/10 in this sequined Valentino Couture top and voluminous skirt, and her bare midriff technically counts as a cutout moment. In fact, I think that this look will go down in history as one of my all-time favorite red carpet ‘fits. I just love the drama!

Viola Davis

Viola Davis didn’t opt for the basic midriff cutout like the other celebs on this list. Nah, our girl went bold with this Alexander McQueen moment featuring cutouts all around the bodice. Talk about a white-hot fit!