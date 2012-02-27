The Oscars: Best and Worst Dressed Round-Up

It’s been a pretty dramatic red carpet ride this Academy Awards. Between Sacha Baron Cohen destroying Ryan Seacrest’s Burberry custom suit live on camera to Rooney Mara in white, it’s been a jam-packed evening filled with some fierce fashion moments, leaving us (almost) forgetting that there are actually, you know, awards other than Best Dressed handed out at this thing.

Some of the biggest moments were surprisingly the lack of color seen during this Academy Awards. Leaving colors behind to award shows past, it seems that a chunk of the celebs went for a more minimal palette (for the most part) and instead played with silhouettes and fit.

We have to say, we commend these ladies who really stuck to what felt right and not trying to go too much out of their comfort zone. Click through our slideshow to see the best and worst dressed from this year’s Academy Awards.