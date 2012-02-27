The Oscars: Best and Worst Dressed Round-Up

It’s been a pretty dramatic red carpet ride this Academy Awards. Between Sacha Baron Cohen destroying Ryan Seacrest’s Burberry custom suit live on camera to Rooney Mara in white, it’s been a jam-packed evening filled with some fierce fashion moments, leaving us (almost) forgetting that there are actually, you know, awards other than Best Dressed handed out at this thing.
Some of the biggest moments were surprisingly the lack of color seen during this Academy Awards. Leaving colors behind to award shows past, it seems that a chunk of the celebs went for a more minimal palette (for the most part) and instead played with silhouettes and fit.
We have to say, we commend these ladies who really stuck to what felt right and not trying to go too much out of their comfort zone. Click through our slideshow to see the best and worst dressed from this year’s Academy Awards.
Like: Jessica Chastain KILLED it in her Alexander McQueen gown. Between the fit and the Edwardian influenced embroidery, this might be the gown of our dreams.
Like: Milla Jovovich looks stunning in her one-shoulder Elie Saab gown. We love her choice of white and minimal accessories.
Dislike: Although we're liking the color choice of Melissa McCarthy, the overall cut of the gown doesn't truly show off her assets in the best light.
Like: Ellie Kemper went against the monochromatic grain and went for a copper Armani Privé gown. We have to say, we dig it -- a lot.
Dislike: This one may ruffle a few feathers, but Rooney Mara's dress simply swallows her. Between the ill-fit and the color washing her out, we have to say we much prefer her in her beloved black.
Like: Rocking the popular trend of the one-shoulder gown, Rose Byrne looks stunning in her black sequined Vivienne Westwood number.
Dislike: We loved Shailene Woodley in the The Descendants but her dress totally flopped. Between looking like she had to suck it in all the way down the red carpet, we can't think that would be very comfortable for her (or for us to look at).
Like: Bernice Bejo went with an Elie Saab beautiful mint 1940s inspired gown. We're obsessed with the sheer insets and how they balance the long-sleeve perfectly.
Like: I mean, Octavia Spencer's Tadashi Shijo's gown is winning (pun intended).
Dislike: Usually we're in love with Penelope Cruz, to the point we kind of want to be her, but this dress just didn't do it for us.
Like: This woman knows how to work her curves. Jennifer Lopez looks all kind of good in her Zuhair Murad look.
Like: Perhaps Stacy Keibler is trying to help BF George Clooney in some motivation for envisioning his hands on another gold trophy in her Marchesa gown? We think so.
Dislike: Another disappointment from one of our typical loves of the red carpet. We think Michelle Williams should have left this guy on the runway -- not the red carpet.
Like: Gwyneth Paltrow definitely started a few debates with her Tom Ford gown and cape. What do you think?
Like: Helloooo color. Viola Davis looks like a goddess (and a winner!) in this spearmint Vera Wang dress.
Dislike: Between the causal hair and the shipwrecked nature of the dress, Kristen Wiig's look for the evening left something to be desired.
Dislike: That bow around Emma Stone's neck is almost as annoying as her award presentation.
Like: A peplum done right, Tina Fey looks stunning in a custom Carolina Herrera.
Like: Two of our faves combined for Oscar magic. We love Miss Piggy in Zac Posen. Does it get any better?
Dislike: We love Sandra Bullock's sense of humor, but not her dress.
Dislike: We've seen Cameron Diaz in looks similar to this one numerous times, and done numerous times better.
Like: Natalie Portman + Vintage Dior = Heaven.
Like: Duh. It's Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace. Did you really think we would say dislike?