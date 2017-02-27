The Best, Brightest, Most Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Oscars Instagrams

The Oscars are in full swing right now, in case you hadn’t noticed. Jimmy Kimmel is going political (sort of); Meryl Streep tripped on the red carpet (but recovered just fine); oh, yeah, and the ladies of the red carpet are straight killing it this year. But everyone knows that the best part of any awards show are the behind-the-scenes Instagrams shared from the personal accounts of stars and their glam squads.

From Jessica Biel sharing the inside scoop on her hair to Taraji P. Henson posting a shot of her swaggy Oscars champagne to Emma Roberts having a moment in vintage Armani to Hailee Steinfeld giving the details on her Essie nail polish to Halle Berry revealing a dramatically-lit moment “at the ball,” we found the best, brightest, sparkliest, most memorable behind-the-scenes Instagrams of the Oscars this year. Enjoy!