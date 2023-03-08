Oscars 2023 Predictions For Best Actress, Best Actor & Best Picture, According to Astrologers

Scroll To See More Images

The biggest night of awards season is nearly here, and everyone is dying to know who the winners will be. This year the 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in Los Angeles, California; with final voting ending on March 7, 2023. With so many talented stars nominated for the most prestigious award in film, we’re all curious to know who will emerge victorious. And if you were wondering which celebs might have an advantage ahead of the big night, allow me—an astrologer—to explain my astrology predictions for the Oscars 2023, based on the zodiac signs present in each nomination for Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Picture.

Predictive astrology has been used for thousands of years to track and predict major global events. And by casting a chart for the 2023 Oscars and comparing it to the birth charts of each nominee–we might be able to discern which of our favorite actors may have a career-defining moment at the Oscars this year. To help with our predictions, we spoke with celebrity astrologer and tarot reader Kayla Murphy–who you may know as the astrologer that predicted Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement ahead of the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Here’s what you need to know about the astrology at play during the 2023 Oscars:

2023 Oscars Astrology Predictions

During the Oscars, the sun will be in dreamy and artistic Pisces while the moon will be moving through complex and mysterious Scorpio–adding a flair of drama to the evening. The stakes will certainly be high this evening: and with Jupiter–the planet of luck and good fortune–will form an exact conjunction with Chiron–the wounded healer–in Aries, there won’t be a dry eye in the building. “We’re in for an emotional and entertaining evening from start to finish. With Jupiter conjunct Chiron in Aries, we will see well deserving individuals finally “get their flowers” and make their mark in the industry as the first, the best, setting records, and making history,” explains Murphy.

There’s also set to be some drama off the stage, thanks to some critical aspects with the moon and Saturn. “As the moon nears 29°, we could see some scandalous or controversial dialogue or exchanges, whether it be an offensive joke or another Will Smith moment,” explains Murphy. She goes on to add that the mutable square between Mars in Gemini and Neptune in Pisces could bring some celebrities an influx of unwanted or unexpected attention online. “I would bet that we’ll get at least one major moment going viral on social media during Oscars night, whether it’s touching, controversial, or hilarious,” Murphy tells StyleCaster, “And I’m sure Jimmy Kimmel as our host will stir up some trouble in terms of jokes that push the envelope.”

And finally, if you were curious about the red carpet looks for the evening–get ready for some powerful and possibly polarizing fashion statements from your favorite stars. “I’m picturing some bold, sexy, possibly even “love it or hate it” looks on the carpet with the Martian energy of the evening,” explains Murphy, “And later that night the moon will ingress into Sagittarius just in time for the after parties which will lighten the mood and bring a more wild, carefree essence to the fashion statements.”

Best Picture

Predicted Winner: Everything Everywhere All At Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

When it comes to choosing a winner for “Best Picture” this year, there are a few films that stand out from the crowd astrologically. And while it’s truly anyone’s guess which director will be taking home the Oscar, it looks like Everything Everywhere All at Once might come out on top. For starters the transiting sun in Pisces will form a conjunction between its natal Sun and Jupiter—which brings luck to those seeking out the spotlight. And with Pallas—the asteroid governing creative intelligence and artistic vision—in Cancer, it’s likely the big winners of the night will go to films and performers who were nominated for their emotionally moving portrayals of parenthood and familial relationships.

Another key aspect that points to a victory for this film is the moon in Scorpio forming a strong square with Saturn in Pisces. This aspect in the natal chart signifies struggles to bond with a significant female figure in life–possibly a mother figure; with the lesson being to embrace your roots and champion self-acceptance. With these transits in motion during Oscars night–a film like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” that focuses on the relationship between mother and daughter could be the big winner of the night.

Best Actor

Predicted Winner: Austin Butler

Austin Butler for Elvis

Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Paul Mescal for Aftersun

Bill Nighy for Living

The competition for “Best Actor” is tough this year, and anyone could take home the Oscar for their performance, there are too many transits favoring Austin Butler to ignore. Austin Butler has had a meteoric rise to fame over the last few years, and with his Saturn Return in Aquarius ending right ahead of Oscars night, his hard work just might pay off. “Austin Butler’s chart for Oscars night is insanely active–and he has a lot of exact aspects happening that evening, including; Mars is sextile his natal Sun and Mercury, Jupiter squaring his natal Neptune, and Venus trine his natal Jupiter and Sun,” says Murphy.

Not only does the astrology of the evening say he’ll be a favorite of critics–he’ll likely be a huge topic of conversation on social media thanks to his Jupiter in Leo creating a cosmic connection to transiting Mars in Gemini. These transits are sure to bring an element of luck and positive attention to Austin’s ego and public career. And it could be the sign that the academy will reward Austin Butler for his troubling, authentic, and raw portrayal of Elvis.

SPOILER PICK: Brendan Fraser

This one was tough–but as for potential upsets in the “Best Actor” category, it’s looking like Brendan Fraser might have a chance to snag a win on Oscars night thanks to Pluto transiting his 10th house of public image and career. And considering this role was his big return to acting–we might see Brendan taking home the big prize on Oscars night for his daring performance in “The Whale”.

Best Actress

Predicted Winner: Michelle Yeoh

Cate Blanchett for Tár

Ana De Armas for Blonde

Andrea Riseborough for To Leslie

Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Many of the “Best Actress” nominees this year have favorable aspects to Jupiter and Venus, making it a very close call. But a closer look at the stars shows that it could finally be time for Michelle Yeoh to take home the Oscar. For starters, the final voting for the Oscars ends on March 7, 2023–the same day Michelle Yeoh’s second Saturn Return in Aquarius ends. And her Jupiter in Pisces will be getting a lot of love from the stars on Oscars night, connecting with the Sun, Mercury, Saturn and Neptune in Pisces.

If that weren’t enough to convince you–the Full Moon in Virgo just a few days earlier crossed Yeoh’s natal Venus and Pluto in Virgo, which could indicate incoming recognition for her years of work as both an actress and advocate in Hollywood. “I’m rooting for Michelle Yeoh, as she’s the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Oscar in the best actress category and her chart certainly reflects that. She has some impactful personal placements for the evening and although some might indicate restriction and limitation, I’m hoping it’s reflective of breaking the pattern and being the disruptor to win,” says Murphy.

SPOILER PICK: Cate Blanchett

While the stars seem to favor Michelle Yeoh this time around, Murphy says that Cate Blanchett’s performance in “Tár” could make her the big winner of the night. “Cate Blanchett’s chart looks very promising; Uranus is exact on her Ascendant, Saturn will have just entered her 11th house sextile her natal Saturn, and the Jupiter/Chiron conjunction will be on her natal Venus and trine her Mars,” explains Murphy. “I feel like all of this emulates an overwhelming emotional celebration of hard work paying off, so keep an eye out for Cate possibly taking home the Oscar.”