Every Movie-Worthy Fashion Moment From The 2021 Oscars

Does anyone else fantasize about The Dress they’d wear if they were a character in the final scene of their very own romantic comedy? The look in which you’re all dressed up for some occasion or another, feeling disappointed until bam! Your love interest rushes in to sweep you off your feet! Personally, I think about what mine would be all the time—and if I were a movie star, I’d put the same amount of thought into my red-carpet looks. This year, the 2021 Oscars fashion definitely looks well-thought-out, not to mention hella glam.

It used to be that only the nominees at award shows got dressed to the nines, but these days, even the presenters go all out. I mean, you don’t expect Zendaya to blend in, do you?? That said, there are lots of lovely leading ladies nominated at this year’s ceremony, from Amanda Seyfried for Mank to Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Pandemic safety precautions have drastically changed the award show landscape this season, but the Oscars went above and beyond in committing to a new approach, letting nominees know that there would be no Zooming in allowed. Instead, a super intimate show featuring no host and produced by Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins took place—and it really was unlike any Oscars I’ve seen before.

That said, stars didn’t hesitate to commit to full Hollywood glamor, and the looks below are proof. Read on for StyleCaster’s 2021 Oscars Best Dressed list.

Colman Domingo

Betcha didn’t think a man would be first on our list, but Colman Domingo came to slay, my friend! This custom Versace suit is a mood and a half.

Amanda Seyfried

Not always one to bring the drama, Seyfried went all the way with this plunging red Armani gown. Chef’s kiss!

Zendaya

Cutouts are one of this year’s biggest trends, so it’s no surprise that Zendaya owned the red carpet in this neon yellow Valentino Couture gown.

Tiara Thomas

OK, I’m not usually one for a jumpsuit moment on the red carpet, but Tiara Thomas in all-white custom Jovana Louis is an absolute vision.

Nicolette Robinson

Now this is how you do a black dress without looking basic! Nicolette Robinson looks so major rocking her beautiful braids with this voluminous gown.

Viola Davis

Absolutely radiant, Viola Davis served swan lake princess realness in this detailed white Alexander McQueen gown.

Carey Mulligan

Talk about a sleeper hit! I didn’t expect Mulligan to show up and show off in this fully-sequined Valentino Couture bandeau top and full skirt, but it’s safe to say she wins a top spot on our list.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Another man turning heads on the red carpet was Leslie Odom Jr. who rocked a perfectly-tailored Brioni suit in all gold. A bold move, but it paid off!

Ariana DeBose

Orange is definitely a hot color for summer 2021, so Ariana DeBose is positively nailing it in this one-shoulder Versace gown.

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby in this pale pink Gucci frock is what old Hollywood dreams are made of. Adore the sharp notch in the neckline, the midriff cutout and the dark lip to contrast the sweetness of the gown.

Halle Berry

2021 is all about wearing color—and Halle Berry proves that this vibrant violet shade should be on everyone’s radar.

Regina King

Regina King in this Louis Vuitton gown is a perfect example of statement shoulders done right. I love the futuristic butterfly vibes!

H.E.R

I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this intricate embellished look since H.E.R. stepped onto the carpet. The show had yet to start, but it was already absolutely show-stopping!

Angela Bassett

Well lookie here at the lady in red! Bassett’s statement sleeves are just a small part of why I love this Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Margot Robbie

Ever a beauty in Chanel, Robbie wore this slinky silver number and paired it with some messy bangs for a level of laid-back cool I could only dream of achieving.

Laura Dern

Hot take, but I honestly loved this extra-feathery frock on Laura Dern. Oscar de la Renta knows how to make a statement skirt and the simple turtleneck top is a fun, fresh contrast.