We’re Living For All The Blingy Statement Necklaces On The Oscars Red Carpet

And the award goes to…the STATEMENT NECKLACE! If you didn’t have time to watch the Oscars red carpet, I hate to break it to you, but you missed a lot of great looks. To bring you up to speed, allow me to present the number one Oscars 2020 jewelry trend: Necklaces.

The abundance of statement necklaces on the carpet positively blew me away, and it seemed like everyone from Janelle Monae to Florence Pugh had a neck drenched in diamonds. Even though these celebs wowed in dresses that were eye-catching all on their own, many chose to couple them with chunky necklaces that were just as impressive, and it’s an accessory trick I’ll most definitely be copying for my next night-out look.

Check out the biggest and blingiest necklaces of the night below, as well as a few glitzy options for trying out the look yourself.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae’s spectacular hooded gown is the kind of dress that needs no accessorizing, and yet she took things one step further with a blinged-out choker to match her sparkling ensemble.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling’s necklace isn’t just gorgeous — it’s ex$pensive. During her red carpet interview, Kaling told Ryan Seacrest that she had to have a bodyguard accompany her all night just to make sure it was safe! The Zaxie To the Moon and Back CZ Tennis Necklace gives off the same dripping-in-diamonds vibes, but at just under $100, it’s likely quite a bit more affordable than Kaling’s priceless piece.

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beets wins my vote for Best Statement Necklace of the night. This thing is major, people! The diamond and emerald masterpiece truly belongs in a museum.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig joined Zazie in rocking an emerald-and-diamond look, and the gorgeous green gems really made her eyes pop. If you’re vining with these emerald looks, consider rocking the Charter Club Crystal Collar Necklace for just under $40.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari’s matching necklace and earring combo has inspired me to start buying all my jewelry in sets. So good!

Lily Singh

Lily Singh scrapped the diamond approach worn by so many other celebs and instead layered two pearl necklaces with a chunky golden chain. To copy Singh’s look, try the BaubleBar Duo Pearl Choker Necklace, which can be doubled up on the neck for a similar layered look.

Florence Pugh

Thank heavens my queen, Florence Pugh, has signed off on the statement necklace trend. Now I can really love it. Hers featured a massive teardrop-shaped ruby to contrast the turquoise color of her gown.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Spaghetti straps are typically thought of as a casual silhouette, so Julia Louis-Dreyfus dressed hers up with diamonds, natch. The Cristabelle Crystal Baguette Thick Collar Necklace does a good job of mimicking Louis-Dreyfus’s necklace’s perfect balance of blingy, but not too over-the-top sparkle. These are everyday diamonds, dahhhling!