Every Oscars Look on the Red Carpet, From Cynthia Erivo to Scarlett Johansson

Scroll To See More Images

The Oscars mark the end of awards season. But for many in the fashion and beauty community, they also mark the end of red carpet season, which means that the Oscars 2020 fashion may be the last time we see see looks from stars like Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo and Scarlett Johansson for a whole year. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday, February 9. Among the nominees are Charlize Theron, Laura Dern and Florence Pugh.

Of the nine Best Picture nominees, the most nominated is Joker with 11 nods. Netflix, which distributed films like Marriage Story, The Irishman and Two Popes, also earned the most nominations of any studio with 20 nods. Though the Oscars are the finale of awards season, the Academy isn’t without its controversy. For the umpteenth time, the Oscars were criticized for its lack of diversity after only one Black actor was nominated: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet. The Academy was also slammed online for the lack of women who were nominated in the Best Director category, which has five men and snubbed female directors like Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig and Hustlers‘ Lorene Scafaria. Needless to say, do better Academy.

Back to the fashion. It’s hard to say what the beauty and style trends from this year’s Academy Awards will be, but we’re sure our favorite stars won’t disappoint. Check out every red carpet look from the Oscars 2020 ahead.

Salma Hayek

Hayek is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Brie Larson

Larson is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Gal Gadot

Gadot is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Kristen Wiig

Wiig is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Lucy Boynton

Boynton starred in the 2019 Oscars Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.

Margot Robbie

Robbie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Bombshell.

Cynthia Erivo

Erivo is nominated for Best Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Harriet.

Saoirse Ronan

Ronan is nominated for Best Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Little Women.

Brie Larson

Larson is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars tonight.

Florence Pugh

Pugh is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Little Women.

Penelope Cruz

Cruz is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Maya Rudolph

Rudolph is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Margaret Qualley

Qualley stars in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

Rebel Wilson

Wilson is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Sandra Oh

Oh is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Greta Gerwig

Gerwig is the director of Little Women, which is nominated at the 2020 Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Olivia Colman

Colman won Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars for her role in The Favourite.

Kelly Marie Tran

Tran is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Janelle Monae

Monae is a performer at the 2020 Oscars.

Billie Eilish

Eilish is a performer at the 2020 Oscars.

Beanie Feldstein

Feldstein is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Caitriona Balfe

Balfe stars in Starz’s Outlander.

Kaitlyn Dever

Dever starred in 2019’s Booksmart.

Laura Dern

Dern is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Marriage Story.

Chrissy Metz

Metz stars Breakthrough, which is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars.

America Ferrera

Ferrera stars in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2020 Oscars.

Idina Menzel

Menzel stars in Frozen 2, which is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars.

Regina King

King won Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Oscars for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Zazie Beetz

Beetz stars in Joker, which is nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

Lily Aldridge

Aldridge is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Lilly Singh

Singh is the host of NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Kelly Ripa

Ripa is a cohost on ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Blac Chyna

Chyna starred on E!’s Rob & Chyna.

Billy Porter

Porter is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Julia Butters

Butters stars in tonight’s Best Picture nominee, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

Renee Zellweger

Zellweger is a Best Actress nominee tonight for her role in Judy.

Rooney Mara

Mara was last nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for her role in Carol.

Charlize Theron

Theron is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Scarlett Johannsson

Johannsson is double nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit tonight. She stunned on the carpet alongside her fiancé, Colin Jost.