StyleCaster
Share

Every Oscars Look on the Red Carpet, From Cynthia Erivo to Scarlett Johansson

What's hot
StyleCaster

Every Oscars Look on the Red Carpet, From Cynthia Erivo to Scarlett Johansson

by
Oscars 2020 Fashion
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

The Oscars mark the end of awards season. But for many in the fashion and beauty community, they also mark the end of red carpet season, which means that the Oscars 2020 fashion may be the last time we see see looks from stars like Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo and Scarlett Johansson for a whole year. The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday, February 9. Among the nominees are Charlize Theron, Laura Dern and Florence Pugh.

Of the nine Best Picture nominees, the most nominated is Joker with 11 nods. Netflix, which distributed films like Marriage Story, The Irishman and Two Popes, also earned the most nominations of any studio with 20 nods. Though the Oscars are the finale of awards season, the Academy isn’t without its controversy. For the umpteenth time, the Oscars were criticized for its lack of diversity after only one Black actor was nominated: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet. The Academy was also slammed online for the lack of women who were nominated in the Best Director category, which has five men and snubbed female directors like Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig and Hustlers‘ Lorene Scafaria. Needless to say, do better Academy.

Back to the fashion. It’s hard to say what the beauty and style trends from this year’s Academy Awards will be, but we’re sure our favorite stars won’t disappoint. Check out every red carpet look from the Oscars 2020 ahead.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Hayek is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Larson is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Gadot is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Wiig is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton Oscars 2020

Image: Shutterstock.

Boynton starred in the 2019 Oscars Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Robbie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Bombshell.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Oscars 2020

Image: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Erivo is nominated for Best Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Harriet.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Ronan is nominated for Best Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Little Women.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson Oscars 2020

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Larson is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars tonight.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Pugh is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Little Women.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Cruz is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Rudolph is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Qualley stars in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Wilson is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Oh is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Gerwig is the director of Little Women, which is nominated at the 2020 Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Colman won Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars for her role in The Favourite.

Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran Oscars 2020

Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Tran is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Monae is a performer at the 2020 Oscars.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Eilish is a performer at the 2020 Oscars.

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Feldstein is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Kaling is a presenter at the 2020 Oscars.

Caitriona Balfe

Catriona Balfe Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Balfe stars in Starz’s Outlander.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Dever starred in 2019’s Booksmart.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Dern is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars for her role in Marriage Story.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Metz stars Breakthrough, which is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Ferrera stars in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2020 Oscars.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Menzel stars in Frozen 2, which is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars.

Regina King

Regina King Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

King won Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Oscars for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Beetz stars in Joker, which is nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars.

Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Aldridge is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Singh is the host of NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Cavallari is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Ripa is a cohost on ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Chyna starred on E!’s Rob & Chyna.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter Oscars 2020

Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Porter is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Julia Butters

Julia Butters Oscars 2020

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Butters stars in tonight’s Best Picture nominee, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

Renee Zellweger

Renee-Zellweger-Oscars-2020

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Zellweger is a Best Actress nominee tonight for her role in Judy.

Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara Oscars 2020

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Mara was last nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for her role in Carol.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron Oscars 2020

David Fisher/Shutterstock.

Theron is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Scarlett Johannsson

scarlet johansson oscars look 2020

Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Johannsson is double nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her roles in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit tonight. She stunned on the carpet alongside her fiancé, Colin Jost.

Tags:
share