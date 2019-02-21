The Oscars Host This Year Will Be Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen

The Oscars is three days away, and we’re already beyond excited to see the best dressed, to hear the moving speeches, and to watch some incredible live performances. But the biggest change to the Academy Awards this year? There will be no Oscars 2019 host. Say what? It is unprecedented in recent Oscar history, but after the drama surrounding a host choice this year, the Academy decided to forgo any further backlash and go host-less for the first time in more than three decades.

Why No Host?

Well, as we’re sure you’ve heard, Kevin Hart was originally set to host the 2019 Oscars. On December 4, 2019, the Academy announced Hart as their host and everyone, including Hart, seemed pretty excited. He took to Instagram to share the news.

“For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars”

Hart dominated the news cycle in not such a great way throughout December 2018 after homophobic tweets from 2009 and 2010 surfaced. The terrible tweets—and Hart’s initial flagrant refusal to apologize for them—led to the comedian, 39, stepping down from hosting the Oscars.

Hart was called out for these really awful Tweets:

Unfortunately for Hart, his stubbornness in addition to his social media rants came back to bite him in the ass, as it does for so many (when will we learn?), and he chose to relieve himself of his hosting duties.

As Shakespeare taught us, “Pride goeth before a fall.”

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s.…this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted.

He continued, “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Where does that leave the Oscars?

Well, according to Variety, the show’s producers will have a group of celebrities who will work together to keep things moving. There will still be plenty of monologues, some charged quips at Trump, we’re sure, and an overall feel of stability despite not having one main host. The broadcast will focus on skits and live performances from singers. Given the heavy presence of music in film this year, we’re excited to see some famous singers up on stage.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform “Shallow” from their best picture nominee, A Star Is Born. Check out their cutest moments leading up the Oscars—we can’t wait to see the duo on Sunday night.

Jennifer Hudson is lined up to sing “I’ll Fight,” from the biographical documentary RBG.

Mary Poppins Returns had a few incredible new songs on their album. Interestingly enough, Bette Midler is lined up to sing Mary’s song, “The Place Where Lost Things Go,” even though Emily Blunt starred in and sang the song in the film. We’re wondering why the SAG winner isn’t singing it herself but hey—we’re not complaining. Broadway’s Midler is sure to crush it.

There’s also a theory that Whoopi Goldberg will be a surprise host after she was mysteriously absent from The View this week. Goldberg, who was the first solo woman to host the Oscars in 1994, also hosted the show in 1996, 1999 and 2002. “Whoopi Goldberg’s absence from The View (she’s sick, they say) since the day after they announced her as an Oscar presenter+the fact that she’s the only previous Oscar host listed as a presenter+she openly said on The View in January that she’d be up for hosting=???” one fan tweeted.

There are also some great presenters already lined up.

The presenters include our favorite comedian best friends: Amy Poehler and TIna Fey. The duo always ~slays~. Who remembers their killer jokes from the Golden Globes 2014 and 2015? The pair hit Clooney hard in both years. But they always do it with a smile!

Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sarah Paulson, Emilia Clarke, John Mulaney, Pharrell Williams, Maya Rudolph and a bunch of other A-list celebs. We’re sure this killer crew can keep us all thoroughly entertained and engaged throughout the night. Be sure to watch on Sunday evening—here’s how.