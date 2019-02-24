What Every Celebrity Wore to the 2019 Oscars, from Emma Stone to J-Lo

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, the 91st Academy Awards are here. But before we find out which movie from 2018 will take home Best Picture or whether Lady Gaga will win one or two Academy Awards (we can dream), it’s time to take moment and look at the Oscars 2019 fashion. Each year, the crème de la crème of Hollywood come together for one night to celebrate the most outstanding achievements in film—and red carpet fashion.

We love movies as much as the next person, but when it comes to the Oscars, the red carpet is just as entertaining. Take a look at some of the best Oscars dresses in history: There was Cher’s midriff-and-mohawk Bob Mackie look in 1986. There was Celine Dion’s backwards John Galiano suit in 1999. And there was of course, Saoirse Ronan’s giant, bow-studded Calvin Klein gown from 2018. Which Oscars red carpet look from this year will go down in history? We’re not sure. What we do know is that there’s a star-studded roster expected to walk the red carpet.

From nominees like, Emma Stone and Lady Gaga, to presenters, like Constance Wu and Lupita Nyong’o, this year’s Oscars red carpet is essentially a who’s who of the most fashionable celebrities in Hollywood. Find out what they wore ahead.

Olivia Colman

Colman is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite.

Kiki Layne

Layne starred in If Beale Street Could Talk, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Serena Williams

Williams is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Lady Gaga

Gaga is nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for her work in A Star Is Born.

Laura Dern

Dern is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Tessa Thompson

Thompson is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Letitia Wright

Wright starred in Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Krysten Ritter

Ritter is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Danai Gurira

Gurira starred in Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Emma Stone

Stone is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite.

Rachel Weisz

Weisz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite.

Lucy Boynton

Boynton starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, which is nominated for Best Picturre.

Brie Larson

Larson is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Amy Adams

Adams is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in VICE.

Charlize Theron

Theron is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Allison Janney

Janney, who won Best Supporting Actress last year, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Maya Rudolph

Rudolph is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Amy Poehler

Poehler is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Helen Mirren

Mirren is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Tina Fey

Fey is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Angela Bassett

Bassett starred in Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Jennifer Hudson

Hudson will sing “I’ll Fight” from RBG at the 2019 Oscars.

Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves, who won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Glenn Close

Close is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

Gemma Chan

Chan starred in last year’s Crazy Rich Asians.

Octavia Spencer

Spencer is an executive producer for Green Book, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Linda Cardellini

Cardellini is nominated for Green Book, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Yalitza Aparicio

Aparicio is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Roma.

Laura Harrier

Harrier stars in BlacKkKlansman, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Emilia Clarke

Clarke, who stars on Game of Thrones, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Ashley Graham

Graham is a red carpet host at the 2019 Oscars.

Constance Wu

Wu, who stars in Crazy Rich Asians, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Amandla Stenberg

Stenberg, who stars in The Hate U Give, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Danielle MacDonald

Macdonald starred in last year’s Bird Box and Dumplin’.

Elsie Fisher

Fisher starred in last year’s Eighth Grade.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina, who starred in Crazy Rich Asians, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh starred in last year’s Crazy Rich Asians.

Marie Kondo

Kondo stars in Tidying Up.

Regina King

King is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Sarah Paulson

Paulson stars in Glass and Netflix’s Bird Box. She is also presenting an award at tonight’s ceremony.

Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel’s dad, Caleb Deschanel, is nominated tonight for Best Cinematography for Never Look Away.