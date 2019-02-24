StyleCaster
Share

What Every Celebrity Wore to the 2019 Oscars, from Emma Stone to J-Lo

What's hot
StyleCaster

What Every Celebrity Wore to the 2019 Oscars, from Emma Stone to J-Lo

by
Oscars 2019 Fashion
Photo: Shutterstock. Design: Ashley Britton/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Ah, the 91st Academy Awards are here. But before we find out which movie from 2018 will take home Best Picture or whether Lady Gaga will win one or two Academy Awards (we can dream), it’s time to take moment and look at the Oscars 2019 fashion. Each year, the crème de la crème of Hollywood come together for one night to celebrate the most outstanding achievements in film—and red carpet fashion.

We love movies as much as the next person, but when it comes to the Oscars, the red carpet is just as entertaining. Take a look at some of the best Oscars dresses in history: There was Cher’s midriff-and-mohawk Bob Mackie look in 1986. There was Celine Dion’s backwards John Galiano suit in 1999. And there was of course, Saoirse Ronan’s giant, bow-studded Calvin Klein gown from 2018. Which Oscars red carpet look from this year will go down in history? We’re not sure. What we do know is that there’s a star-studded roster expected to walk the red carpet.

From nominees like, Emma Stone and Lady Gaga, to presenters, like Constance Wu and Lupita Nyong’o, this year’s Oscars red carpet is essentially a who’s who of the most fashionable celebrities in Hollywood. Find out what they wore ahead.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman | Oscars 2019

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock.

Colman is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite.

Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne | Oscars 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Layne starred in If Beale Street Could Talk, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams | Oscars 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Williams is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga | Oscars 2019

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

Gaga is nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for her work in A Star Is Born.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Dern is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Thompson is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Wright starred in Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Ritter is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira | Oscars

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

Gurira starred in Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Lopez is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Stone is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Weisz is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Favourite.

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Boynton starred in Bohemian Rhapsody, which is nominated for Best Picturre.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson | Oscars 2019

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

Larson is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Amy Adams

Amy Adams

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Adams is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in VICE.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Theron is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Janney, who won Best Supporting Actress last year, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Rudolph is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Poehler is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Mirren is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

Fey is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett | Oscars 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Bassett starred in Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson | Oscars 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Hudson will sing “I’ll Fight” from RBG at the 2019 Oscars.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy | Oscars 2019

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

McCarthy is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? 

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves | Oscars 2019

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

Musgraves, who won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammys, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close | Oscars 2019

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Close is nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Wife.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan | Oscars 2019

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Chan starred in last year’s Crazy Rich Asians.

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Spencer is an executive producer for Green Book, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Cardellini is nominated for Green Book, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitza Aparicio | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Aparicio is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Roma.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Harrier stars in BlacKkKlansman, which is nominated for Best Picture.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Clarke, who stars on Game of Thrones, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Graham is a red carpet host at the 2019 Oscars.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Wu, who stars in Crazy Rich Asians, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Stenberg, who stars in The Hate U Give, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Danielle MacDonald

Danielle MacDonald | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Macdonald starred in last year’s Bird Box and Dumplin’.

Elsie Fisher

Elsie Fisher | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Fisher starred in last year’s Eighth Grade.

Awkwafina

Awkwafina | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Awkwafina, who starred in Crazy Rich Asians, is a presenter at the 2019 Oscars.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh | Oscars

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

Yeoh starred in last year’s Crazy Rich Asians.

Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo | Oscars

Andrew H. Walker/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

Kondo stars in Tidying Up.

Regina King

Regina King | Oscars 2019

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

King is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Sarah Paulson

sarah paulson oscars 2019 What Every Celebrity Wore to the 2019 Oscars, from Emma Stone to J Lo

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock.

Paulson stars in Glass and Netflix’s Bird Box. She is also presenting an award at tonight’s ceremony.

Zooey Deschanel

zooey deschanel oscars 2019 What Every Celebrity Wore to the 2019 Oscars, from Emma Stone to J Lo

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.

Deschanel’s dad, Caleb Deschanel, is nominated tonight for Best Cinematography for Never Look Away.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share