Puffy Pink Dresses Were the Unexpected Trend that Swept the Oscars Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

While we can suspect and anticipate certain trends that might show on the red carpet, we’re often surprised by what looks myriad celebrities sport. All the stars arrived to the Academy Awards dressed to the nines, but the red carpet boasted an incredible 2019 Oscars dress trend: pink puffy dresses. More than a few celebrities walked this year’s red carpet in this unexpected trend, and it’s starting to feel like we’re living in a sartorial fairytale.

Cinderella and other princess-esque dresses are always a big hit on red carpets, but the 2019 Academy Awards was so filled with huge, flowy, puffy pink gowns, that we had to announce it as a huge Oscars trend. Not only are these puffy pink dresses all gorgeous, they’re helping us live out our tulle-filled dreams. Stars like Maya Rudolph, Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan and many more all rocked this trend on the 2019 Oscars red carpet, and frankly, we’re obsessed.

Gemma Chan wore a huge hot pink gown that reminds me of a comforter—in a good way. It also has pockets, y’all.

Grammy-winning singer Kacey Musgraves showed up in the pink tulle gown of our dreams.

Maya Rudolph rocked an incredible pink floral gown on the Oscars red carpet.

Helen Mirren is iconic, and so is this ombre pink dress she wore on the red carpet.

If you’re not obsessed with Linda Cardellini’s flamingo-esque pink gown, we can’t be friends.

Angela Bassett killed it in a hot pink statement-sleeve gown at this year’s Oscars.

Sarah Paulson stunned in a hot pink cut-out gown on the 2019 Academy Awards red carpet.