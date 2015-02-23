See What the Stars Wore to Party After the Oscars

While Oscar fashion has become somewhat predictable in recent years—we actually might die of boredom if we see another A-lister in a metallic beaded column dress—stars tend to bring their fashion A-game to the Academy Awards’ after-party circuit, including the buzzy Vanity Fair bash and the Elton John AIDs Foundation Oscars viewing party.
From Emma Stone, who changed after the Oscars ceremony into a cool Altuzarra cocktail dress to Zoe Saldana who wowed in Prabal Gurung, here are our favorite fashion moments from last night’s Oscars parties.
Scroll through the gallery, and tell us your favorites in the comments!
Lady Gaga at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Miranda Kerr at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Kate Upton at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Diane von Furstenberg at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Natalie Portman at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Rashida Jones at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Sofia Vergara at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Diane Kruger at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Amy Adams at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Gigi Hadid at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Heidi Klum at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Naomi Watt at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Marion Cotillard in Dior at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Chloë Grace Moretz at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Emma Stone in Altuzarra at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Jessica Chastain at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Hailee Steinfeld at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Behati Prinsloo at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Lupita Nyong'o at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Beyoncé at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Jennifer Lopez at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Margot Robbie at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Karolina Kurkova at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Selena Gomez at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Rita Ora at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Miley Cyrus at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Olivia Munn at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Suki Waterhouse at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Poppy Delevingne at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Julianna Hough at the Elton John Oscar Viewing party.
Nina Dobrev at the Elton John Oscar Viewing party.