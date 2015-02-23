See What the Stars Wore to Party After the Oscars

While Oscar fashion has become somewhat predictable in recent years—we actually might die of boredom if we see another A-lister in a metallic beaded column dress—stars tend to bring their fashion A-game to the Academy Awards’ after-party circuit, including the buzzy Vanity Fair bash and the Elton John AIDs Foundation Oscars viewing party.

From Emma Stone, who changed after the Oscars ceremony into a cool Altuzarra cocktail dress to Zoe Saldana who wowed in Prabal Gurung, here are our favorite fashion moments from last night’s Oscars parties.

