The Oscars 2009 Host Announcement: Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin

The hosts of this year’s Academy Awards have been announced; Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin will co-host the 82nd annual awards ceremony.

Although the Oscars hasn’t been shared by two hosts in the same locale since the first ceremony in 1929, producers Bill Mechanic and Adam Shankman believe that the night will be a success. “Steve will bring the experience of having hosted the show in the past, and Alec will be a completely fresh personality for this event.”

Martin hosted the Academy Awards in 2001 and 2003, and was even nominated for an Emmy for his first experience. Both actors have been presenters.

“Adam and I, from our first meeting on, knew we wanted an emphasis on comedy,” Mechanic said. “If we err in any one direction, we want to take a show that can feel long and boring at times and make it feel shorter and more fun. The idea of two co-hosts who could move things along just seemed like a great idea.”

The two hosts both have live TV experience, such as hosting Saturday Night Live, but not together, which is another aspect that appealed to the producers.

They worked together in the comedy It’s Complicated, which will be out next month. It isn’t too early to mark your calendars for March 7, when the Oscars will air live on ABC.