Oscar Themed Cocktails To Sip On This Sunday

What better way is there to enjoy watching the Oscars (which, let’s be honest, can be a little dull at times) than with an Oscars themed cocktail. Here, three of our favorites inspired by the biggest awards show of the year. Drink up!
Americ-INN Hustle
Ingredients
4 pieces fresh ginger
2 oz Inniskillin Icewine Riesling
1.5 oz pear nectar
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Dust with nutmeg
Directions
In the mixing glass muddle ginger, add remaining ingredients, add ice, shake, strain over fresh ice into a highball glass and garnish with a pear slice.
The Leading Lady
Ingredients
2 parts Sauza Blue Silver 100% Agave Tequila
4 parts club soda
½ part fresh lime juice
·¼ bunch of fresh mint
1 tbsp. sugar
Directions
In a small pitcher, muddle together the mint leaves, sugar and lime juice until they start to melt together. Add your Sauza Blue Silver Tequila. Fill 4 glasses with ice and pour cocktail mixture ¾ of the way to the top of each glass. Fill each glass with club soda and garnish with an extra sprig of mint.
Best Dressed Cocktail
Ingredients
4 oz of Clos du Bois North Coast Chardonnay
2 oz cranberry juice
1 oz triple sec
4 oz lemon-lime soda
1 orange
Directions
Pour the Chardonnay into glasses. Add triple sec and stir. Top off the glasses with both the cranberry juice and lemon-lime soda. Stir again and add orange slice (giving a gentle squeeze first) decoration.
