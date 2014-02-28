Oscar Themed Cocktails To Sip On This Sunday

What better way is there to enjoy watching the Oscars (which, let’s be honest, can be a little dull at times) than with an Oscars themed cocktail. Here, three of our favorites inspired by the biggest awards show of the year. Drink up!



Americ-INN Hustle

Ingredients

4 pieces fresh ginger

2 oz Inniskillin Icewine Riesling

1.5 oz pear nectar

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Dust with nutmeg

Directions

In the mixing glass muddle ginger, add remaining ingredients, add ice, shake, strain over fresh ice into a highball glass and garnish with a pear slice.



The Leading Lady

Ingredients

2 parts Sauza Blue Silver 100% Agave Tequila

4 parts club soda

½ part fresh lime juice

·¼ bunch of fresh mint

1 tbsp. sugar

Directions

In a small pitcher, muddle together the mint leaves, sugar and lime juice until they start to melt together. Add your Sauza Blue Silver Tequila. Fill 4 glasses with ice and pour cocktail mixture ¾ of the way to the top of each glass. Fill each glass with club soda and garnish with an extra sprig of mint.



Best Dressed Cocktail

Ingredients

4 oz of Clos du Bois North Coast Chardonnay

2 oz cranberry juice

1 oz triple sec

4 oz lemon-lime soda

1 orange

Directions

Pour the Chardonnay into glasses. Add triple sec and stir. Top off the glasses with both the cranberry juice and lemon-lime soda. Stir again and add orange slice (giving a gentle squeeze first) decoration.

