Oscar Style: What’s Really Under That Couture Gown?

We know that by the time celebs walk the carpet outside of the Kodak they look straight flawless, but there is a method to that perfection. If we want to get baseline, we need to talk lingerie. Maidenform’s Senior Style Director, Norah Alberto, has been in Cali fitting the hottest nominees with all things undergarment. She’s willing to share all the private secrets of outfitting Hollywood‘s elite in their prettiest, most effective skivvies. Read on and get enlightened.



What are most celebrities looking for in undergarments for such a big night? NO VPLs (visible panty lines), flat stomachs and a sexy hourglass shape. Waist nippers and any shapewear that cinches the waist creates that amazing look. Maidenform’s Easy Up collection is one I love to recommend because you actually want it to be seen.

Are you ever shocked by celeb’s choices? A lot are actually looking for recommendations and appreciate guidance, especially if they’re not used to wearing shapewear. And a lot of people don’t know what size they are, so our Bod Squad measures people to make sure they’re wearing the bra that’s most comfortable and flattering for them.

What’s your advice for choosing the best undergarments to flatter?

Make sure to choose the right size so the undergarments can do what they’re supposed to do. You might try something on and think it doesn’t work and if you try on the right size, it can work like magic.

What’s one mistake women make?

Not changing their bras. Bra wardrobes are important because different styles are better for different ready to wear silhouettes. I always suggest having a strapless, convertible and push-up at least, in white, nude and black- then you’re covered….and remember..don’t forget to get fit for your correct bra size!

It’s a very intimate thing to dress women for their undergaments, how do you make it easy for celebs?

At our Oscars Styling suite this year, we’ve set up private appointments with them and their stylists so they can try things on and be fit in an intimate setting.

What are some of the most challenging types of dresses to choose undergarments for?

Plunging gowns can be tough because you want to have support without your bra peeking out. But there’s definitely an option for even the most challenging of ensembles. On our website, maidenform.com, we also have other problem solvers under our accessories category for the trickiest of intimate apparel needs.

That’s amazing in case you can’t get that face time with an expert.There’s always that dreaded flash that shows off undergarments, how do you ensure against having that embarrassment occur?

A slip takes care of that problem! There are so many varieties and Maidenform has them all.

What should a girl always have on hand in her lingerie drawer for a big event?

Strapless and convertible bra versions are great to always have on hand. They work under almost any dress. A great piece of shapewear definitely rounds out the look.

