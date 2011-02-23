Oscar Fashion Predictions: Playing Rachel Zoe

We’re sure all of those preternaturally talented lady Oscar nominees (and Mila Kunis) are already well into dress fittings, but for the sake of predictions, we’re playing Rachel Zoe and dressing each of these ladies in a stunning gown from a recent runway Van Cleef and Louboutins not included.
I’m calling ice blue the color of the season, and I gave the Marchesa surefire Best Dressed (her Marchesa moment see I’m so Zoe) to Jennifer Lawrence. Click through for the rest of my picks.
Amy Adams gained a few lbs for her role in The Fighter and this glimmering Elie Saab Couture will highlight all of her curves.
I don't really know who Jackie Weaver is, nor sadly have I seen Animal Kingdom, but a lady should wear Carolina Herrera and this Fall 2011 would be fetching.
Hailee Steinfeld wore that awesome striped Prada so we know she doesn't fear the print. This Erdem Fall 2011 would be amaze on her.
Jennifer Lawrence may be up for one of the most depressing films ever, but her style is all fun! This Marchesa would look breathtaking.
Helen Bonham Carter is wacky and I like it and I'd like her to embrace it further in this Gaultier Couture.
I think Annette Bening would look lovely in this Jason Wu Fall 2011 gown. What's good enough for M'Obama...
After that sort of sad Valentino, Michelle Williams is due for a little vamp in Oscar de la Renta.
Natalie Portman should wear Dior and she's pregnant the answer equals this Black Swan esque Couture gown.
I keep forgetting Nicole Kidman is a nominee, but she would look ridiculous in this red Alexis Mabille Couture.
Melissa Leo is all ready for a dramatic Reem Acra Fall 2011 moment.
Mila's not nominated (robbed?) but she'll still be in attendance. She should wear something lovely, but not try to steal the show this J. Mendel is perfect.