2014 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List Here!

The nominations for the 86th Annual Academy Awards are officially in! There’s your standard dose of not-so-surprising nods—Cate Blanchett (the winner of the Golden Globe) and Lupita Nyong’o for Best Leading Actress, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale for Best Leading Actor—but there were also a number of definite surprises as Chris Hemsworth read the full list bright and early in Los Angeles this morning.

For example, Sally Hawkins was a little bit of a surprise nomination for her supporting role in “Blue Jasmine,” and Tom Hanks was a shocking shun for his stunning performance in “Captain Phillips,” as was Lee Daniels’ “The Butler,” which was not nominated. “American Hustle” and “Gravity” both received the most nominations with 10, and “12 Years a Slave” came in second with nine nods.

See the full list of nominees below, and be sure to tune in to ABC on Sunday, March 2 to watch the Awards be doled out!

Leading Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Meryl Streep, “August Osage County”

Leading Actor

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Picture

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Michael Fassbander, “12 Years a Slave”

Jonah Hill, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Jupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Julia Roberts, “August Osage County”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Director

David O’Russell, “American Hustle”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Martin Scorsese, “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Costume Design

Michael Wilkinson, “American Hustle”

Catherine Martin, “The Great Gatsby”

William Chang Suk Ping, “The Grandmaster”

Michael O’Connor, “The Invisible Woman”

Patricia Norris, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Song

Alone Yet Not Alone, “Alone Yet Not Alone”

Happy, “Despicable Me 2”

Let It Go, “Frozen”

The Moon Song, “Her”

Ordinary Love, “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“Captain Phillips”

“Philomena”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Her”

“Nebraska”

Animated Feature

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Ernest & Celestine”

“Frozen”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“Cutie and The Boxer”

“Dirty Wars”

“The Square”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Foreign Language

“The Broken Circle Breakdown”

“The Great Beauty”

“The Hunt”

“The Missing Picture”

“Omar”