Oscar Nominations Are Out, Gosling Gets The Shaft

Award season‘s in full swing, and I’ve got to say that my favorite part by far has been all the endless amount of Ryan Gosling. Between the red carpets and the press tour, I just can’t seem to get enough of the Blue Valentine cutie. You could say we’ve all been bitten by the Gosling bug here at the StyleCaster offices. But all the TV appearances and exposure may be coming to an abrupt end, because the 2011 Oscar nominees were announced early this morning and Ryan’s name was nowhere to be found. Luckily, his co-star Michelle Williams snagged a Best Actress Nom, so we’ll get to see him walk at least one more red carpet before award season is over. Read on to see the other nominees up for Oscar gold there are still a couple cuties on the list (ahem, James Franco anyone?).
Best Picture
Black Swan
The Fighter
Inception
The Kids Are All Right
The Kings Speech
127 Hours
The Social Network
Toy Story 3
True Grit
Winters Bone
Best Director
Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan
David O’Russell, The Fighter
Tom Hooper, The King’s Speech
David Fincher, The Social Network
Joel and Ethan Coen, True Grit
Best Actor
Javier Bardem, Biutiful
Jeff Bridges, True Grit
Jesse Eisenberg, The Social Network
Colin Firth, The King’s Speech
James Franco, 127 Hours
Best Actress
Annette Bening, The Kids Are All Right
Nicole Kidman, Rabbit Hole
Jennifer Lawrence, Winter’s Bone
Natalie Portman, Black Swan
Michelle Williams, Blue Valentine
Best Supporting Actor
Christian Bale, The Fighter
John Hawkes, Winter’s Bone
Jeremy Renner, The Town
Mark Ruffalo, The Kids Are All Right
Geoffrey Rush, The King’s Speech
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, The Fighter
Helena Bonham Carter, The King’s Speech
Melissa Leo, The Fighter
Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit
Jacki Weaver, Animal Kingdom
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon
Illusionist
Toy Story 3