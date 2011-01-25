Oscar Nominations Are Out, Gosling Gets The Shaft

Award season‘s in full swing, and I’ve got to say that my favorite part by far has been all the endless amount of Ryan Gosling. Between the red carpets and the press tour, I just can’t seem to get enough of the Blue Valentine cutie. You could say we’ve all been bitten by the Gosling bug here at the StyleCaster offices. But all the TV appearances and exposure may be coming to an abrupt end, because the 2011 Oscar nominees were announced early this morning and Ryan’s name was nowhere to be found. Luckily, his co-star Michelle Williams snagged a Best Actress Nom, so we’ll get to see him walk at least one more red carpet before award season is over. Read on to see the other nominees up for Oscar gold there are still a couple cuties on the list (ahem, James Franco anyone?).

Best Picture

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception

The Kids Are All Right

The Kings Speech

127 Hours

The Social Network

Toy Story 3

True Grit

Winters Bone

Best Director

Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan

David O’Russell, The Fighter

Tom Hooper, The King’s Speech

David Fincher, The Social Network

Joel and Ethan Coen, True Grit

Best Actor

Javier Bardem, Biutiful

Jeff Bridges, True Grit

Jesse Eisenberg, The Social Network

Colin Firth, The King’s Speech

James Franco, 127 Hours

Best Actress

Annette Bening, The Kids Are All Right

Nicole Kidman, Rabbit Hole

Jennifer Lawrence, Winter’s Bone

Natalie Portman, Black Swan

Michelle Williams, Blue Valentine

Best Supporting Actor

Christian Bale, The Fighter

John Hawkes, Winter’s Bone

Jeremy Renner, The Town

Mark Ruffalo, The Kids Are All Right

Geoffrey Rush, The King’s Speech

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, The Fighter

Helena Bonham Carter, The King’s Speech

Melissa Leo, The Fighter

Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit

Jacki Weaver, Animal Kingdom

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon

Illusionist

Toy Story 3