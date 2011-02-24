Oscar Nominated Films: The Scenes That Got Them There

Oscar night is just a couple of days away, so I thought I’d take a moment to relive some of my favorite scenes from some of my favorite Oscar-nominated films this past year. With so many amazing films up for awards, it was hard to narrow it down, but I manged to pick five movies that really raised the bar in 2010. Take a stroll with me down memory lane and enjoy some of the best scenes from Blue Valentine, The Fighter, Social Network, Inception and Black Swan.

Blue Valentine may have been one of the most disturbing and depressing films I’ve ever seen, but it’s also one of the best films I’ve ever seen. A large part of what made it so great well besides Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling was the stellar Grizzly Bear soundtrack. Check out my favorite song from the movie in the clip below.



It’s hard to believe that the same woman who plays a Julia Childs wannabe in Julie and Julia is the same woman who play Mark Wahlberg’s supportive townie girlfriend in The Fighter. I picked this scene because it really demonstrates Amy Adams‘ diverse acting skills.



It’s hard to pick one favorite scene from The Social Network, but I had to go with the opening scene between Jesse Eisenberg and Rooney Mara. The dialogue is smart, witty and funny, just like the entire movie.



The final scene in Inception is one of the best movie endings I’ve seen in a long time. It makes the audience have to create their own ending. It took me a good ten minutes to actually get up from my seat when the credits started rolling, and I didn’t stop talking about it for at least a week.



Some would argue that the Natalie Portman death scene is one of the best scenes in Black Swan, but I have to go with the scene below. I mean come on, she literally turns into a freakin’ swan. It’s pure genius!

