Oscar Fashion: The Most Iconic Gowns of the Past 20 Years

The 82nd Annual Academy Awards airs this weekend, and we’ll be tuning in to see which leading ladies will dazzle with their gown choices. Of course, we anticipate that the usual best-dressed suspects will live up to their reputations. We’re hoping that this year’s crop of newly-minted Oscar nominees including Gabourey Sidibe, Anna Kendrick, and Carey Mulligan will be putting their best fashion foot forward. Below is list of some of the most iconic and memorable Oscar gowns in recent history to give the newbies a little reference for awards night done right.



Cher in Bob Mackie (above) at the 1996 Academy Awards

Cher wore this outrageous Bob Mackie creation to the 1986 Academy Awards, where she presented for Best Supporting Actor. While the look was definitely controversial, there is no arguing that it is one of the most memorable red carpet looks of all time.

Nicole Kidman in John Galliano for Dior (1997)



Nicole’s daring chartreuse number at the 1997 show is definitely one for the books. Galliano designed the gown when he was still in his early days at Dior. The haute couture number, which Kidman donned over a decade ago, is both elegant and timeless.

Gwyneth Paltrow in Ralph Lauren (1999)



The actress looked pretty in pink when she took home the Oscar for Best Actress at the 1999 ceremony. We love theromantic tone of the dress, which went perfectly with the movie she won for — Shakespeare In Love. The Ralph Lauren number was truly unforgettable.

Charlize Theron in Vera Wang (2000)



If anyone could pull off such a sexy dress, it’s Charlize Theron– we all know she has the body for it. Theron donned the provocative Vera Wang creation beautifully, while still maintaining an air of absolute elegance. We love the old world 1930s glamour that the dress embodies.

Julia Roberts in vintage Valentino (2001)



This vintage black and white number has become one of the most talked about Academy Award gowns of all time. Not only did Roberts look flawless, but she also went home that night with the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Erin Brockovich.

Cameron Diaz in Emanuel Ungaro (2002)



Cameron Diaz made a bold choice when she chose this exotic kimono-style Emanuel Ungaro dress– but it definitely paid off. We especially love the pop of color on her wrist.

Angelina Jolie in Marc Bouwer (2004)



This off-white Marc Bouwer number looks like it was made for Jolie. The elegant halter gown fits the actress flawlessly. We really love the bold necklace she chose to complement the dress’ plunging neckline.

Hilary Swank in Guy Laroche (2005)



Swank set the bar incredibly high when she donned this Guy Laroche gown back in 2005. We love everything about the dress, from the midnight blue color to the extremely low-cut back. Not only was Swank arguably the best dressed of the night, but she also took home a statue for her performance in Million Dollar Baby.

Michelle Williams in Vera Wang (2006)



Williams, pictured here with the late Heath Ledger, did Vera Wang justice at the 2006 Oscars. Not everyone could pull off this deep yellow color, but Williams does so beautifully. The dress is elegantly pleated and tucked in all the right places– and that bold red lip pulls everything together.

Penelope Cruz in Versace (2007)



We’re looking forward to seeing what the nominee for Nine wears Sunday night, but in the meantime wecan’t rave enough about this blush-colored feather-full Versace gown. We love that Cruz decided to pair the extravagant dress with a simple beauty look.

Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive (2007)



Cate Blanchett never fails to shine on the red carpet, and this one-shoulder gunmetal dress is no exception. This body-hugging Armani Prive number put Blanchett on the map as a fashion force to be reckoned with. Blanchett’s flawless curves, especially in this gown, make her look utterly statuesque.

Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive (2009)



This is another home-run for Armani Prive! We absolutely love the mermaid shape of this champagne-colored gown. Hathaway, who has truly become a style star, looked breathtaking in this sparkling number.

More News We Love:

Carine Roitfeld Banned From Balenciaga

Street Style: New York – Caroline Millard

Academy Awards 2010: Runway Looks We’d Love to See on the Red Carpet