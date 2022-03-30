Oscar Isaac’s Net Worth Includes These Hero-Sized Salaries For ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Moon Knight’

Scroll To See More Images

From playing rebel stormtrooper Poe Dameron, to embracing the knight as Steven Grant, it’s no surprise that Oscar Isaac’s net worth is on the come up. But how much is this blockbuster actor really worth? We’re diving into exactly how much the Star Wars and Moon Knight star earns today—including his salaries and more—below.

Before we get into his finances, let’s take a look back at Isaac’s inspiring journey to stardom. Isaac—born Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada in Guatemala City, Guatemala—was raised by his Guatemalan mother, María Eugenia Estrada Nicolle, and Cuban father, Óscar Gonzalo Hernández-Cano, who worked as a pulmonologist. Isaac is the middle child of his family: he has one older sister, climate scientist Nicole Hernandez Hammer, and a younger brother, journalist Mike Hernandez. Before his younger brother was born, the Hernández family relocated to the United States when Isaac was only five months old. They moved frequently, living in New Jersey, Washington D.C., Virginia, Louisiana, Maryland and more before eventually settling in Miami, Florida.

When Isaac was a child, he attended a private Christian grade school in New Jersey. His family was devoutly Christian, and he and his older sister Nicole were expected to be model Sunday-school pupils. But back at school, Isaac was known for being quite the troublemaker. According to his brother Mike, Isaac was expelled from Westminster Christian School in the mid-80s after defacing fire extinguishers in the school’s gym. Later, when Isaac was a teen and his family moved to Delray Beach in Florida, he began dabbling in more creative pursuits. He founded a Ska band, the Worms, and would rehearse in the family basement. At his new school, Santaluces Community High School, Isaac also started to get involved in theater and music productions for the first time.

After getting a taste for the stage in high school, Isaac started appearing in a number of local theater productions in Miami. His first role was with the Area Stage Company in Miami Beach, followed by the Miami-based festival, City Theatre Summer Shorts, from 2000 to 2001. While in Miami, he also joined a new ska-punk group called The Blinking Underdogs. The band went on to experience some considerable success, opening for the likes of Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. However, by 2001, Isaac began to transition away from his music career after he was accepted into the acting program at the prestigious Julliard School in New York City.

Isaac’s acting career began to take off in the 90s, as he booked a number of roles in television shows like Law & Order and films like All About the Benjamins and Illtown. Finally, after graduating from Julliard in 2005, Isaac started to gain more recognition for his first major film role in 2006’s biblical epic The Nativity Story, where he starred as none other than Joseph. He would go on to appear in a series of stage and screen projects, including Romeo and Juliet at the Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park series in New York, along with 2008’s Balibo and 2010’s Robin Hood.

While Isaac had already established himself as a rising star, it wasn’t until the middle of the decade that he began to gain widespread recognition. His breakthrough came with 2013’s Inside Llewyn Davis, which earned him his first Golden Globe nomination. He would go on to snag the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in 2015 for his role in the HBO miniseries, Show Me a Hero. His awards show success made him a hot commodity in the blockbuster space, landing him the major role of Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy throughout the 2010s.

Since then, Isaac has starred in a series of science fiction films. These include his role as the titular mutant supervillain in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, 2018’s Annihilation, 2021’s Dune, and, of course, his role as former marine Marc Spector—and billionaire businessman Steven Grant, taxicab driver Jake Lockley and consultant Mr. Knight—in Marvel’s 2022 Disney+ series, Moon Knight. For everything we know about how much Oscar Isaac has earned from these roles and more, just keep on reading below.

What was Oscar Isaac’s Star Wars salary?

Isaac originated his role as X-wing pilot Poe Dameron in December 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He went on to reprise the role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released in December 2017, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which premiered in 2019 and marked the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

When he initially signed on to join the Star Wars universe, Isaac was unsure if his role as Poe Dameron would be a good fit. “J.J. basically told me it was an intense, heroic, dramatic character and he hadn’t seen me do that,” Isaac said of director J.J. Abrams, during an interview with GQ magazine in 2015. “I didn’t know if I could make it interesting,” he added. “I didn’t know why me and not anybody else.” However, after mulling it over, Isaac decided to give it a shot—and Abrams was ecstatic. “Oscar is a far more sophisticated actor than one might get for a role that could be looked at as just a daring, kick-ass pilot,” the director told GQ at the time. “But I needed a great actor—not just a great-looking guy who also acts.”

Signing on for a Star Wars trilogy isn’t just the opportunity of a lifetime—it also comes with an impressive salary. According to a 2015 report conducted by Variety, Isaac’s salary for The Force Awakens—the first time in the Star Wars sequel trilogy—was estimated to have been within the mid-to-high-six figures. His co-star, Adam Driver, also received a rate within this range. While exact salary figures have yet to be reported for the film’s 2017 and 2019 followups, Isaac likely earned a significant pay bump that put his salary for each movie somewhere within the seven-figure range.

What was Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight salary?

Less than three years after wrapping up his time in the Star Wars universe, Isaac signed on for another beloved franchise with Moon Knight, which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Initially, Isaac expressed some trepidation about joining another major franchise after spending years as Poe in Star Wars. “I had so much hesitation. So much,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022 ahead of Moon Knight’s premiere on Disney Plus. “I was like, “I just finally got out of a long time of being a part of the Star Wars universe,” which I loved doing, but it definitely took up a lot of my time. So I was excited to get back to more character studies and smaller films.”

“This came my way, and my instinct at first was like, “This is probably not the right thing to do.” But there was just something about the Steven character that was speaking to me a little bit,” he continued. “Ultimately, for me, it’s about if there’s space to create something. The size of it doesn’t really matter. Is there space to really delve into a person, a psyche, and to tell a story from the point of view of that person?”

Luckily for fans, Isaac found this space and more. “It just kind of lit a little flame of inspiration, and when I brought a lot of those thoughts to Kevin Feige, to my surprise, he was so open about the collaboration,” Isaac said, referring to the Marvel Studios president. “It just speaks to his willingness to bring in people with very strong points of view and to have that kind of collaboration.”

But how much is Oscar Isaac earning for Moon Knight? While exact salary details for Isaac’s Moon Knight salary have yet to be reported, we can get a ballpark idea based on fellow MCU salaries. Former Captain America star Chris Evans, for example, earned a reported starting salary of $300,000 when he first signed on for Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. By 2019, however, he was earning a whopping $15 million for Avengers: Endgame, according to Forbes. While this is Isaac’s first foray into the MCU, it’s possible his salary is somewhere within the seven-figure to eight-figure range given his previous blockbuster success in films like 2021’s Dune and 2014’s Ex Machina, among others.

What is Oscar Isaac’s net worth in 2022?

So, what is Oscar Isaac’s net worth today? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Oscar Isaac’s net worth is $10 million as of 2022. Isaac’s net worth was earned after over a decade of work on film and television—and we’d wager to say it’s only bound to increase following the success of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

Moon Knight is available to stream on Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.