Oscar Fashion: The Girls Who Killed It, The Girls Who Didn’t

You’ll notice that Oscar winner Melissa Leo isn’t on this list. Although, I appreciated her “f*ck” speech for adding a little spice to an otherwise banal 83rd Annual Academy Awards, when it comes to my best and worst dressed of the night I’m fashion democratic. You don’t have to be nominated or even win to make the list my best dressed were neither! but you have to wear something that matters. Not, like, making an award winning documentary on the financial crisis, matters, but you know, like, really matters.
So, congratulations Melissa Leo, you’re cream lace dress may have been middling, but you won an Academy Award! Now onto what’s really important no, not James and Anne kind of doing a rough job of representing our generation but the gowns…
Part one of two for a best dressed tie goes too...Gwyneth. This liquid dream of silver Calvin Klein is insanely beautiful, fits perfectly and balances her sleek blonde hair. The earrings and broach are a bit off base, but I don't even care because the gown is exquisite.
Continuing on the lighter side of things, Michelle Williams went more streamlined than we've seen her lately, in a beaded column Chanel Haute Couture. Her hair looks gorgeous and so does she.
Cate Blanchett went the most avant garde of all the Oscar girls, wearing a beaded Givenchy Haute Couture gown. The sleeves throw me off a bit, but I bestow props for innovation.
Hailee Steinfeld is adorable and wearing Marchesa and looks adorable in Marchesa.
Hillary Swank always looks the same to me for some reason. This Gucci is quite pretty and I support a feather, but overall, I'm meh, and I'm not even certain why.
Halle Berry is basically perfect, let's be honest. She's also in Marchesa, but looks more hot than adorable. Just saying.
Winner of the worst dressed goes to Nicole Kidman. So sorry Aussie, but your Dior gown is awkward and I memorized the Dior Couture runway because I thought Natalie would rock it, and you could have done much, much better.
Moving onto the red renegades and Anne Hathaway's first dress of the night from Valentino archive. It's classic Valentino and it's pretty, but not, like mind blowing.
If you're a bodacious beautiful blond like Jennifer Lawrence and you wear a sleek red gown and blow out your blond hair out and wear it all sexy and wavy, you're going to get Baywatch references. Truth.
Last in red is Sandra Bullock who I think did it best in Vera Wang. Sandra has had it rough and that red should help things. Plus, her bod looks slammin'.
Also, in my running for worst dressed is one of the purple hued ladies, ScarJo. It's too sheer, doesn't fit that well and I guess I just don't dig it.
And the second half of the tie for best dressed, sharing the title with Gwynnie, is my girl Mila Kunis in perfect Elie Saab Haute Couture. It's light purple, lovely, fits like a dream and she looks amazing. Take that home and put it on your mantle, Mila!
Academy Award winner Natalie Portman tricked everyone and didn't go with Dior. Did it have something to do with those slurs Galliano was said to have uttered? We don't know, but Rodarte is psyched! This neckline is very pretty, and she went for a sweet look which I can respect.
Out of purple and into navy is Amy Adams in a sequined L'Wren Scott. I love this dress, it's comes in second for me (or is it 3rd since two hotties placed for first?), but that necklace looks awkward and was woefully unnecessary.
Last in black is Reese Withspoon in Armani Prive. Yes, it's classic, but classic is reading a bit b-o-r-i-n-g here and I know everyone is so digging this Elle Woods hair, but there's more extensions happening than on all the Kardashians heads put together and I'm not on board. Feel free to list complaints in the comments!