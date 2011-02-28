Oscar Fashion: The Girls Who Killed It, The Girls Who Didn’t

You’ll notice that Oscar winner Melissa Leo isn’t on this list. Although, I appreciated her “f*ck” speech for adding a little spice to an otherwise banal 83rd Annual Academy Awards, when it comes to my best and worst dressed of the night I’m fashion democratic. You don’t have to be nominated or even win to make the list my best dressed were neither! but you have to wear something that matters. Not, like, making an award winning documentary on the financial crisis, matters, but you know, like, really matters.

So, congratulations Melissa Leo, you’re cream lace dress may have been middling, but you won an Academy Award! Now onto what’s really important no, not James and Anne kind of doing a rough job of representing our generation but the gowns…