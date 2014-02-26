Oscar Dress Predictions: Joe Zee Weighs In On What 10 Stars Should Wear

With the Oscars just a few days away, we’re all eagerly anticipating who’s going to come away with one of the golden statues this year, but what we really want to know is what the biggest stars of the night are going to be wearing. While it’s impossible to know for sure (any intel around Oscar dresses is guarded like matters of national security), we can certainly have some fun taking some educated guesses.

With that in mind, we reached out to Elle Creative Direction Joe Zee to get his predictions on Oscar dresses.

So clearly, if anyone has an idea what the likes of Lupita Nyong’o and Jennifer Lawrence should be wearing come Sunday, it is Zee. Here, his dress picks for some of the biggest stars that’ll walk the red carpet. (Celebrity stylists who are still scrambling, take notes!)

Amy Adams and Atelier Versace Spring 2014 Haute Couture

“Amy does brilliantly with a plunging neckline and this Versace gown does that in a really interesting and beautiful way, not your typical ‘deep v,'” Zee says.

Jennifer Lawrence and Dior Spring 2014 Haute Couture

“This just feels like a cool dress—even though it’s couture, there is something easy about it,” Zee says. “I love the subtle volume in the skirt.”

Meryl Streep and Carolina Herrera Fall 2014

“This Carolina dress is classic glamour,” according to Zee. “I love the belt and she can hide flats underneath if she wants. It will also look good with her date’s tux blazer slung over the shoulders.”

Lupita Nyong’o and Giambattista Valli Spring 2014 Haute Couture

“I love the couture shape of this gown and the color blocking,” Zee says. “She could even add gloves to make it super glamorous.”

Margot Robbie and Zuhair Murad Spring 2014 Haute Couture

“She’s one of the breakout stars of this film season, and no doubt eyes will be on her in this dramatic dress,” Zee says. “The sheer tulle makes it all the more sexy.”

Cate Blanchett and Elie Saab Spring 2014 Haute Couture

“Cate was a stunner in the light pink Givenchy [at this year’s SAG Awards and] I think she could continue that idea with this gorgeous Grecian style dress,” Zee advises. “The only accessory she needs is her glowing skin.”

Sandra Bullock and Oscar de la Renta Fall 2014

“This was a fan favorite for fall and it seems perfect for her,” Zee says. “She can rock some dramatic volume!”

Naomi Watts and Vionnet Spring 2014 Haute Couture

“Pastels were such a huge trend for spring and we continue to see them everywhere,” Zee says. “This pale lime is both sweet and fresh!”

Julia Roberts and Oscar de la Renta Fall 2014

“Super classic shape—not reinventing the wheel—but perfect for her thin legs,” Zee says. “All it needs is a red lip and glam hair!”

Scarlett Johansson and Alexandre Vaulthier Spring 2014 Haute Couture

“This color will pop on the red carpet and hug her curves in the all the right ways,” Zee says.