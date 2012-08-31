Oscar de la Renta’s Son is Furious About Being Used for Fashion Week Invites

We guess this is just one of the many hardships you must face when your father is one of the most famous fashion designers of all time. Oscar de la Renta‘s son Moises (who is a designer in his own right — look, Michelle Obama wore one of his dresses!) took to his Facebook page this week to address any confusion regarding his ability to give out tickets to his father’s fashion week show:

“Haha lol mad peeps asking me top go to #ODLR show this season but where were u when [bleep] was crazy . . . ! Nowhere! So go find ur own invites, fake ass punks . . . PS my name is Moises not Oscar and I’m not in the PR business so see you guys in hell [bleeps]! #lmfao #sweetrevenge.”

We really must second Moises’ sentiments here: Where were you when [bleep] was crazy? We’re not exactly sure what he’s talking about, but we can only imagine how annoying it is when old friends are coming out of the woodwork demanding favors.

Still, this cracks us up. We wish Moises the best and we hope that many more Facebook rants are on the way.