All the Looks: Oscar de la Renta’s Ladylike Fall 2013 Collection (With a Hint of Galliano)

Oscar de la Renta‘s Fall 2013 runway show was one of the buzziest of New York Fashion Week, and with good reason: Not only is this the designer’s 50th anniversary creating clothes, he had also taken on a rather unlikely guest designer in residence—John Galliano.

De la Renta took Galliano on back in January in the hopes of helping to “reacclimate” him into the world of fashion—a bold move, considering many in the fashion community are still reeling after the former Dior designer’s anti-Semitic remarks back in 2011. That said, Galliano’s talent is undeniable, and the New York fashion insiders were eager to see whether his influence would be felt on de la Renta’s new collection.

While the collection was undoubtedly “Oscar”—embellished ball gowns, ladylike fur touches, and ladies-who-lunch cocktail dresses, Galliano’s hand could definitely be felt in elements like ultra-tailored suiting, slinkier ’30s-inspired gowns, and some very dramatic capes.

Check out the collection above, and let us know what you think!