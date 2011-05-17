Oscar de La Renta’s Full Resort 2012 Collection: Olé

Oscar de la Renta got all into his Spanish roots for Resort 2012, with pops of red and bull fighter inspired hats, cropped jackets and fitted trousers straight out of Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises not to mention Cubist prints that would make Picasso and Gris equally proud.

With playful polka dots and eyelit skirts set against more standard suiting and Oscar fare, the focus overall was on pattern, and some pretty badass boots for the designer’s Upper East Side clientele.

The best beachside inspired resort looks came in two adorable striped short ensembles, while the mini dresses in feathers and white are perfect for a summer wedding in Newport or East Hampton. The gowns were as breathtaking as expected, especially a glimmering black gown, a one shouldered kelly green creation and the last stunner in red set against the beautiful complexion of model Ajak. It seems the Oscar lady will be more than prepared for everything from afternoon cocktails to lunch at Sant Ambroeus and weekends in St.Barth’s.