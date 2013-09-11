Oscar de la Renta Spring 2014: All The Gorgeous Looks

Legendary designer Oscar de la Renta showed his Spring 2014 collection yesterday as part of New York Fashion Week, and de la Renta lovers weren’t disappointed. The collection was filled with looks that are classically Oscar, like feminine floral prints, lots of lace, and classic A-line silhouettes.

In the media-hyped frenzy that NYFW has become, de la Renta took an increasingly rare (and increasingly respected) point of view: he refused to invite an endless stream of bloggers and celebrities to his show, in favor of hosting an audience of 350 guests limited to press, buyers, high-level editors, and the designer’s close friends and family. In the past, ODLR has shown multiple shows each season, hosting one private viewing for press and buyers, and another for frequent customers and friends. He told WWD the reason was to allow guests to see the clothes up-close without distractions from large crowds.

In the circus that has become NYFW—especially at the tents at Lincoln Center—it’s refreshing to know there’s at least one designer who wants to limit the shows to people who actually make a difference in the industry in an economic sense. Bloggers are wonderful for social media spotlighting and for democratizing fashion, but most of them aren’t writing down looks to buy for next season, at least not when it comes to designers like Oscar.

