All the Looks: Oscar de la Renta Spring 2013

Oscar de la Renta may be the go-to for ladies who lunch (and, as of the Republican Convention, Ann Romney), but for this season’s show, the designer turned up the volume — and the color! — in a really playful way.

In addition to the colorful streaks in the models’ hair, De la Renta added lots of fun details like floral embellishments, electric-pink feathers, and a hefty dose of sparkle. There were also some prom-worthy tulle dresses and full-skirted dresses with asymmetrical hems on the formal end of the spectrum, in addition to the designer’s requisite daytime suits and cocktail dresses.

The collection overall felt decidedly young and cheery, which was a welcome surprise after many of the collections have felt a bit safe and/or lacking in the color department.

Here, take a look at the complete collection and tell us: which look is your favorite?