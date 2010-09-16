OSCAR DE LA RENTA SPRING 2011 LIVESTREAM – Click Here To Take Your Front Row Seat

It’s the final day of Fashion Week here in NYC, and not that we don’t love attending all the shows but by day eight of the “week,” our feet, sleep patterns and mental sanity are feeling the weight of it all. But, before we say our final goodbyes to the spring 2011 season of shows (in New York that is yes, we’ve still got London, Paris and Milan to go!) no New York Fashion Week would be complete without a runway show put on by Mr. Oscar de la Renta, the master of all things luxe and ladylike. You can watch the show right here, set to livestream at 5 pm EST but tune in at 4:30 PM to catch a few backstage interviews before the show begins.

What do you think the iconic designer will send down the runway this season? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!

Main image: Oscar de la Renta. Photo by Biasion Studio, WireImage