Oscar De La Renta Spring ’12 Ad Campaign Stars Karlie Kloss

Laurel Pinson
by
Oscar de la Renta delights us just in time for a Friday pick-me-up to make us swoon all over again. The new Spring ’12 ad campaign starring the lovely model Karlie Kloss is in one word: gorgeous.

The new campaign, shot by photographer Craig McDean, and styled by Alex White, displays a mix of glorious dresses with colorful shoes and handbags that make us go crazy for them. We love theicy blue fringed dress, the beautiful sheer lace blouse and chartruse green wedges — we just can’t get enough! The accessories give the perfect pop of color for spring with just the right amount of sophistication.

We also hear the sunglasses featured in this ad are a style from their collaboration with Linda Farrow (um, amazing!), which will also be in stores this spring.

Click through our lovely slideshow for all the awesome looks!

