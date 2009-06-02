Oscar de la Renta Resort 2010

Oscar de la Renta showed his Resort 2010 collection yesterday to rave reviews. The runway show hit several high notes with tweed suits reminiscent of Chanel’s iconic version and flirtatious cocktail dresses belted, bejeweled, and ruffled to perfection. And, as they say, it’s all in the details. Carol Han couldn’t take her eyes off the amazing jewelry, designed for Oscar de la Renta in collaboration with Loulou de la Falaise. As for me, it was all about the little mesh socks that tied delicately around the models ankles.

