Oscar de la Renta To Release An Exclusive Lower-Priced Collection For The Outnet

We’ve long dreamed about the day when we can incorporate a little Oscar de la Renta into our closets. Turns out, our lucky day is coming sooner than we expected: Women’s Wear Daily reported today that the legendary designer is set to collaborate with off-price designer website the Outnet to release a limited-edition collection set to debut February 26.

The 24-piece collection will utilize a range of unused patterns and fabrics from the designer’s forty-year archive, according to Oscar de la Renta CEO Alex Bolen. “We thought, perhaps we can put something together in a way that is new, that doesn’t require as much development time and in an exclusive way,” he told WWD.

With items ranging in price from $325 to $1,295, the line will predominately include dresses, though blouses and pencil skirts will be peppered in. Since De la Renta’s collection for the Outnet is the largest designer partnership the site has forged so far, the range is receiving full treatment, even tapping Olivia Palermo as the face of the campaign.

It’ll be hard to wait the 22 days before the goods hit the web, but one thing’s for certain: It’ll surely be fabulous!