Oscar de la Renta Pre Fall: All Access Tour

Anna, Grace, Mickey Boardman, Glenda Bailey and Robbie Myers all the important fashion kids showed up for a bit of Fashion Week in December. Oscar de la Renta put on a 59 piece showing for Pre-Fall at a Christian Science Church on the Upper East Side that was actually just super beautiful and white, complete with a massive crystal chandelier. It almost makes you sad that designers can’t stay more on-brand for their standard season runway presentations it’s the tents, Milk or bust. How great would Alexander Wang at Don Hill’s or Peter Som at the Plaza be? Alas, I digress.

It was A LOT of looks for a mini-season, with some very Oscar beaded jackets and bright ball gowns, mixed with a few maxi skirts I secretly added to my wish list for when the sugar daddy comes through. It wasn’t all uptown girl though, some fur vests paired with leather leggings had some edge without losing the chic factor, and there was a particularly stunning, plunging beaded creation that has my name on it for my next gala. What can I say, Oscar just makes a girl want to dream.

