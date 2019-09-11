Front Row at the Oscar de la Renta NYFW Show was Filled with Impeccable Celebrity Looks

Scroll To See More Images

One of the most exciting parts of fashion month—aside from checking out all the amazing street style and seeing what looks grace the runways—is watching to see what celebrities attend which fashion shows. With which brands do these stars have relationships? At which shows do they want to be seen? It’s the exciting “politics” of fashion month, and I alway keep my eyes peeled for the best of the best front row line-ups. The front row at the Oscar de la Renta NYFW show was chock-full of celebs, of course, and they all came dressed to kill (and kill me, specifically). Seriously, these front row guests look so hot.

Stars like Lucy Hale and Priyanka Chopra came out to support Oscar de la Renta’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection while showing off their own personal style. Plus, iconic sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild were also in attendance, sitting in the front row. And, as if that weren’t enough, the guest list also boasted an actual Greek princess. If you’re not already accepting this fashion week front row as one of the best of all time, we can’t be friends.

Below, you’ll see all the incredible celebrity outfits from the Oscar de la Renta runway show. If you’re not already obsessed, prepare to fall over when you see these amazing looks. Whether these celebrities have a tie to the company, or were just lucky enough to snag an invite, they all know how to dress for sartorial success.

Lucy Hale wearing Oscar de la Renta

Paris Hilton wearing Oscar de la Renta

Adam Rippon

Kaitlyn Dever wearing Oscar de la Renta

Luke Hemmings

Priyanka Chopra wearing Oscar de la Renta

Nicky Hilton Rothschild wearing Oscar de la Renta

Karolina Kurkova wearing Oscar de la Renta

Princess Olympia of Greece