Oscar de la Renta Brings Old Hollywood Glamour: All the Looks

The first thing attendees of Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2014 show noticed was likely the short wigs that models like Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn sported in the show, what felt like a statement by the 81 year-old designer that the cool kids can wear his clothes too.

At closer inspection, De La Renta showed a collection of clothes that appeal directly to his core clientele, women like Barbara Walters who were in the audience. The show kicked off with masculine influences like pinstripe suiting, A-line coats, and concluded with a rush of pastel gowns that looked like they would be right at home in the Metropolitan Museum’s upcoming retrospective on couturier Charles James.

If De La Renta gets one criticism, it tends to be that his shows feel all over the map. Yes, they are rarely themed from start to finish like a Marc Jacobs show, but De La Renta is designing for a customer who is probably sitting in his front row, and wants options, not just for celebrities who borrow and for magazine covers. And for them, this collection is surely a hit.