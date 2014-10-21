Legendary Fashion Designer Oscar de la Renta Dead at 82

Iconic fashion designer Oscar de la Renta has died at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer, ABC News is reporting.

De la Renta was best known for his glamorous red carpet dresses, favored by A-listers and royalty the world over, and for his classic, elegant wedding gowns that have been worn by a number of famous women, most recently Amal Clooney.

Born in the Dominican Republic, de la Renta worked under big-time designers like Cristóbal Balenciaga before making a name for himself by dressing Jackie Kennedy in the 1960s.

De la Renta has received numerous honors and accolades throughout his career, including the CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990. Last week, the brand appointed appointed Peter Copping as its first-ever creative director.

We’ll be adding to the story as it develops.