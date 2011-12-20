Oscar de la Renta Can Do Everything. Seriously.

If fashion had a super hero, it would be Oscar de la Renta. From flawless gowns to jewels to those shoes that every girl wants, the man’s contributions to the world of design are infinite. And he never slows down! De la Renta makes dozens of public appearances, meets with writers, agrees to interviews and adds his personal touch to everything that bears his name. He’s the kind of designer who sets the precedent for how to maintain integrity within a brand.

And now this. Oscar de la Renta has come out with a line of stationary in collaboration with Mrs. John L. Strong for all of your classy hostess needs. Whether you need a gift for a friend who loves to entertain or you want to add a special touch to your holiday thank you notes, these stationary sets are a perfect luxe treat. And they have the priceless Oscar de la Renta flair. How can you say no to that?

Check out a picture of the stationary above and scroll down for the collection’s prices. Will you indulge in de la Renta stationary this holiday season?

Notecards in gift box with envelopes (set of 12): $125

Write-in invitations with envelopes in gift box (set of 12): $125

Place cards wrapped in glassine paper (set of 12): $50

Available atOscar de la Renta boutiques,www.oscardelarenta.com and in the Mrs. John L. Strong Boutique on Madison Avenue.