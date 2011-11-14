Oscar de la Renta and André Leon Talley Team Up for Exhibit

This December, Oscar de la Renta and Andr Leon Talley will team up for Joaquin Sorolla and the Glory of the Spanish Dress, a new exhibition at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute. Oscar de la Renta, who is chairman of the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute board of directors, was inspired by his love of Spanish art and culture in envisioning the exhibition.

Longtime Vogue staffer Andr Leon Talley will serve as curator of the exhibition that will analyze the history of Spanish fashions through the paintings of Valencian artist Joaquin Sorolla y Bastida. The artist’s paintings will be paired with over 30 examples of Spanish men’s and women’s clothing and accessories.

The exhibit will highlight pieces never before seen in the United States and will include items from the artist’s personal collection as well as clothing items donated by Daphne Guinness. Set designer Stefan Beckman, who has worked with the likes of Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Chanel and Cartier will create the show’s design.

This blending of art and fashion will be on display December 8, 2011 through March 10, 2012. You can catch these fashion industry insiders’ forays into the art world at The Queen Sofia Spanish Institute located at 684 Park Avenue in New York City.