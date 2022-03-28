The 21 Best Looks From Oscars After Parties You Absolutely Must See

Scroll To See More Images

Fashion from the Oscars gives us a highlight reel of the best performers’ red carpet looks. You think we would be satisfied after being blessed with incredible looks from Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Zoë Kravitz and Kristen Stewart (to name a few) but we want more. The Academy Awards red carpet only gives a fraction of Hollywood’s A-listers a chance to win best dressed but we thankfully have the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party looks to open up the playing field.

The Oscars red carpet hosted the usual roundup of celebrities, plus a few lucky TikTokers, and each one dressed to the heightened elegance of the evening. The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party however had the fabulous and famous from every corner of the internet joining together for a night of celebration (let’s be honest, it’s a friendly fashion competition). While Zoë Kravitz was a clear personal favorite for “best dressed” on the Oscars red carpet, I’m having a hard time picking a favorite look from the after party because there are so many fun ones to choose from.

Where to start? There was Kim “nobody wants to work these days” Kardashian who supposedly enlisted her sister Kendall Jenner as business partner for her latest Balenciaga red carpet moment. The sisters were dressed in head-to-toe Balenciaga looks—Kim Kardashian is the latest ambassador for the brand—and wore thick space age sunglasses to block out the haters (I assume).

Other #twinning moments were a little less-intentional. The Vanity Fair red carpet was the latest migration route for a flock of celebrities decked out in feathers. Feather trim was an easy red carpet prediction since they were all over the season 22 fashion week runways but I don’t think anyone could have predicted just how many celebrities would jump on the trend. Dakota Johnson won “best feathers” and truly stood out from the rest in her pink feathered Gucci gown.

At this point, I need to start my own awards show to give awards for award show outfits (whew!). Before I decide on all the categories, I’ll let you determine your own “best dressed” for the night. Keep scrolling to see all the best looks from the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

Kim Kardashian in blue.

Kim Kardashian wore the finale look from Balenciaga’s latest runway show and coordinated with the Vanity Fair blue carpet.

Barbie Ferreira in a strapless dress.

Barbie Ferreira brought vacation inspired glamor to the red carpet in a pink and orange strapless Fendi dress.

Dakota Johnson in feathers.

Gucci dressed quite a few celebs for the awards this year but Dakota Johnson’s feathered look is by far the most dramatic.

Anya Taylor-Joy in a sheer gown.

Anya Tanylor-Joy looked incredible in a sheer Dior gown with off-the-shoulder straps.

Kendall Jenner in dramatic ruffles.

Kendall Jenner brought the drama with a super ruffled Balenciaga dress and black shades.

Ciara in a cut out gown.

Ciara was the hottest in the room in a slinky cut out dress.

Zendaya in a power suit.

Zendaya kept the business theme going from her red carpet white button down to a blue carpet power suit by Sportmax.

Sydney Sweeney in pink.

Sydney Sweeney looked classically glamorous in crystal studed Miu Miu.

Gabrielle Union in brown shimmer.

Gabrielle Union looked ultra-sleek in a brown shimmering Valentino gown.

Hunter Schafer in a tie dye gown.

Hunter Shafer had one of the coolest dresses. She wore a tie dye denim-like Rick Owens gown to the after party.

Kourtney Kardashian coordinating with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian looked gothic-chic in mesh Dolce & Gabbana with Travis Barker.

Serena Williams in a mini dress.

Serena Williams looked incredible in a silver sparkly mini dress and matching heels.

Sophie Turner in red.

Sophie Turned turned heads in a beautiful red Louis Vuitton gown.

Zoë Kravitz in a white gown.

Zoë Kravitz kept it simple in a tight white Saint Laurent gown with an open back.

Halsey in a totally sheer dress.

Halsey is the latest celeb to wear a naked dress with this sheer lace Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Hailey Bieber in flowered neutrals.

Hailey Bieber wore a simple Saint Laurent dress with ruching and a single floral detail.

Kristen Stewart in lace.

Kristen Stewart wore a deep-v sheer lace Chanel gown with gold arm cuffs.

Julia Fox in black leather.

Julia Fox kept things interesting with a leather dress and a human hair clutch. The neckline of the dress was designed to look like a human hand.

Winnie Harlow in lilac.

Winnie Harlow’s lilac Versace gown was intentionally held together with huge gold safety pins.

Hailee Steinfeld in a tuxedo dress.

Hailee Steinfeld’s ROKH dress was a feminine play on a classic tuxedo.

Mindy Kaling in yellow.

Mindy Kaling shined at the after party in a bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown.